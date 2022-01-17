Machinery problems solved this harvest

DELIVERY delays beyond machinery dealer control, mechanical breakdowns and a slower replacement parts supply chain do not appear to have unduly hindered WA's record 20 million plus tonnes harvest.

In the lead up to harvest starting last year there were warnings farmers who were not well organised in advance by having machines serviced and prepared early and with a ready supply of consumables like filters and belts on hand, could find themselves stranded in a paddock in the middle of their harvest operation.

While farm machinery dealerships had thoroughly pre-planned early last year to try to overcome supply chain delays stretching into months on ordered components and spare parts stock, the toll that taller, thicker and heavier crops and farmers pushing hard to get extra hectares harvested at the optimum time, might take on machinery this season was unknown.

As well, some machinery dealerships had to contend with getting 53 new combine harvesters and 44 tractors, worth some $50 million and ordered for the harvest, trucked back from Melbourne and Adelaide because of an industrial dispute at Fremantle Port.

By the time the machines arrived at WA dealerships there was minimal time left for technicians to carry out pre-delivery servicing before they went to customers waiting to put them straight to use.

The unplanned delivery delay priority on servicing new machines also impinged on pre-harvest servicing of other machines already booked in.

But the rush to overcome unexpected delays and ready machines for harvest, as well as the earlier pre-planning in relation to parts supply and holding larger stock inventories, appears to have paid off, with less than expected disruption to harvest operations attributed to mechanical breakdown.

WA's biggest farm machinery dealership group with 19 branches, AFGRI Equipment, were one of many dealers impacted by the industrial dispute, with more than 40 truckloads organised to transport redirected equipment back into the State.

AFGRI's group service manager Charles van Loggerenberg said delays caused by the mammoth interstate shuttle service and short turnaround times to get machines pre-delivered and out to customers waiting for them, had placed dealership staff and technicians in particular, under "intense pressure".

"A lot of the machines were delivered at night to the dealers so somebody had to be there to unload them," Mr van Loggerenberg said.

"It took a lot of work outside of normal hours to get it all done - I'd like to commend our teams at the branches for their efforts over this period, they went the extra mile to make sure equipment was delivered as soon as possible."

In terms of keeping new and older machines operating during harvest, no more problems than usual were encountered.

"As far as I am aware, most of the issues were able to be resolved and resolved in a timely manner," Mr van Loggerenberg said.

"There were a couple of instances where we had to make a more specialised plan to source a replacement part, but across the board, we made sure parts were sourced with as little delay as possible.

"Being a bigger company works to our advantage because if one branch was seeking a part it did not have, it could come from another branch.

"That's the economy of scale across 19 branches, if one doesn't have it, another one will.

"We expected worse," he said of breakdown hold ups.

Mr van Loggerenberg said farmers now being "well aware of the supply chain situation" also helped, as had management's decision last February to allow branches to hold more comprehensive parts inventories in stock.

Parts managers at individual branches determined what parts they carry, because they know the parts turnover for their area, he pointed out.

With harvest drawing to a close, Mr van Loggerenberg urged farmers to book an inspection of their harvester with their local dealer before putting it back in the shed.

"Then it will be one less thing they have to worry about, peace of mind that your harvester is ready to go for next season," he said.

"The other thing is, the issues that they've noticed that might need attention are still fresh in their mind - there might have been a knocking noise that needs to be investigated.

"If the machine is parked up in the shed until later in the year, then there is a risk that knocking noise will be forgotten.

"Also, if there is a delay in getting parts, it takes the pressure off now, but it might be a problem in September."

To encourage farmers to have harvesters inspected, AFGRI is offering a special price on inspections booked before the end of April.

For tillage, spraying and seeding equipment, the message was the same - farmers should determine what parts they need and order early or book a service early.

"I just spoke to the service manager at Lake Grace and this is normally their quiet time of year, but they are already very busy preparing seeding equipment and new tractors," Mr van Loggerenberg said.

"A lot of tillage equipment has been sold and that takes priority and needs to be serviced so that takes time in the lead up to the start of the new season.

"Once seeding starts, we expect to be very busy, especially for the first few weeks," he said.

p Farm Machinery & Industry Association of WA executive officer John Henchy said he had not heard any "negative feedback" on how farm machinery dealers had handled machinery servicing and repairs demand placed on them by the record harvest.

"From the feedback I have got, I think things went pretty well for harvest," Mr Henchy said.

"Supply chain problems and possible shortage of parts was anticipated with extra stocks being carried by dealers.

"Even the port problem and the subsequent race to deliver new machines in time for the start of harvest ultimately had minimal impact because the harvest was delayed by rain.

"It was well managed, I thought.

"All round, there has been a very positive response to harvest, with better then expected yields, good prices and from all accounts, machinery that performed as it was designed to."

