Space on the farm for the whole family

NESTLED on 111.99 hectares you will find this immaculately presented home.

The 1989 brick veneer and Colorbond home has been lovingly updated.

The sunken lounge offers plenty of natural light, while the dining area has lots of space for the whole family.

A spacious kitchen overlooks the vast patio area and beyond.

The chef of the house can enjoy a 900 millimetre gas top stove, an electric oven, dishwasher and island bench with additional storage.

There's a room for everyone in this home with four quirky but roomy bedrooms plus an office space.

Both bathrooms have been updated and the family bathroom has a claw foot bath.

The outdoor living areas make the most of the views of Mote's Lagoon and surrounding pastures, with both a patio and pergola.

The yard offers plenty of room for children, pets and even a keen green thumb.

Beyond the home, the property offers some bushland, seven paddocks and a laneway.

There is permanent water available with a solar pump, perfect for keeping the house gardens luscious year-round.

There's plenty of outbuilding space including a double garage (conveniently located at the homestead), a 6 metre x 7m hay shed, single stand shearing shed, a meat room with hot water and a 30m x 12m general purpose shed.