Luxury homestead with quality farmland

Price: $3.95m

Location: Kalgan

Area: 75.4ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Neville Tutt 0419 193 500

MT Mason South is a productive cattle farm in a beautiful private setting tucked up on the hillside, yet a stone's throw from the Albany township.

This exceptional, executive, three-bedroom, two-bathroom coastal home comes with fabulous views looking down and towards the surrounding valley and the ocean.

Nanarup Beach is only a few minutes away from this stunning 75.4 hectare property and Great Southern Grammar is 10km away.

This home is run on 100 per cent solar power (off the grid) and it includes 24 solar panels, with batteries and large generator set up within a four-bay Colorbond shed, which has power connected and a concrete floor.

The hot water service is solar hot water.

A 150,000 litre water tank is plumbed to the house and shed roof so water is never a problem.

The garden water is pumped up from a soak and the supply is endless.

The land is cleared except for a few acres of natural bush at the rear and tree breaks of Sheoak and jarrah.

Pasture is kikuyu grass, mixed ryes and clovers and water is abundant from four soaks, four dams and a permanent creek.

The property is running 50-60 breeders.

It has an excellent fencing and a sound fertiliser history.

Outbuildings include a machinery shed with adjacent cattle yards which are constructed from wood and steel and are in a good condition.

An added bonus is the original four-bedroom, two-bathroom residence, which is well away and cannot be seen from the main home and which could provide an income for the potential buyer.

The stunning main beautiful home is only 5.5-years-old.

It is rendered with high ceilings and floor to ceiling windows throughout.

Every room has a stunning view of the countryside and ocean.

The open plan kitchen/dining incorporates two living areas separated by a double-sided, feature fire place.

The dream kitchen has quality appliances, including a double oven and dishwasher and luxury fittings and fittings.

Off the kitchen is a large walk-in butler's pantry which also leads through to the laundry.

The master bedroom has floor to ceiling sliding doors to capture the view and the large windows look out onto a large sheltered deck area.

Off the master bedroom is a large walk-in wardrobe with a his and her side.

The ensuite has a walk-in shower, two basin vanity and floor to ceiling tiling.

The two bedrooms at the other end of the home are large enough to incorporate king size beds with room leftover, they have large built-in wardrobes and stunning views from the large windows.

Also at the other end of the home is the bathroom with floor to ceiling tiling, a hob bath with an incredible picture window with an amazing view for you to sit back and relax in.

The bathroom also comprises a large walk-in shower and single basin vanity.

Off the bathroom is another toilet with a hand basin.

A computer nook/desk area has been cleverly incorporated in the hallway with shelving and drawers.

The laundry area is huge, it has a large window which looks out onto the back garden/lawn and bush.

It comprises a large bench with cupboards, a space large enough for a chest freezer, a walk-in linen room and large three-door sliding broom cupboard with shelving and room for all those bits and pieces.

The laundry can be accessed off the hallway and the walk-in pantry.

A door leads onto a paved undercover area which has a wall-hung clothesline.

A big surprise is the man cave/third living area-bar room - whatever you would like to call it.

It has a built-in jarrah bar, a large wall for the flat screen TV and comprises internal brick walls and glass sliding doors which open onto the back, paved courtyard.

The front deck is protected from the weather and is large enough to cater for an outdoor table setting, lounge chairs and a barbecue.

The front of the home has large sweeping decked verandahs.

There is a double carport and extra car space for a third car.

The quality of everything within this home is exceptional and needs to be seen.

All fixtures and fittings are top notch.

The colour scheme throughout is neutral and classic.

Inspection is a must to appreciate the quality, attention to detail and location of this property.