NSW and Queensland farmers can now apply for grants of up to $50,000 to salvage damaged crops and stock, rebuild fences and replace machinery.



The grants are jointly-funded by state and federal governments to help agriculture rebuild after November's flood events.

The grants are immediately available to farmers in local government areas which were disaster-declared after the severe flooding.



National Farmers Federation chief executive Tony Mahar said for some, the damage sustained through crop loss and destroyed infrastructure tallied in the millions of dollars.

"We expect the paperwork and red tape for these grants will be minimal and that the grant money will reach farmers as soon as possible," Mr Mahar said.

"It's critical that farmers can quickly replace the machinery and infrastructure needed to return to normal operations.

"It's also crucial that all levels of government work together as a matter of priority to repair affected public infrastructure including roads and bridges. Farmers' productivity simply cannot be further impeded by delays to these works."

The grants are administered at a state level. NSW farmers should contact the Rural Assistance Authority via raa.nsw.gov.au or 1300 678 593.



Queensland farmers should contact the Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority via qrida.qld.gov.au or 1800 623 946.

Read more:

Love agricultural news? Sign up to our free daily newsletter and start your day with all the latest in ag.



The story $50k grants for November flood-affected farmers in NSW and QLD first appeared on Farm Online.