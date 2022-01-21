Finding enough shearers a key challenge for 2022

Training up the next generation of shearers will be a key priority for 2022 as the industry continues to battle the COVID-19 induced labour shortage.



Australian Wool Innovation acting CEO John Roberts said the organisation had put its "heart and soul" into trying to get as many people trained as possible to deal with the crisis.

"We've had our novice and improver courses really ramped up over the last three years, a priority will be to ramp that up even more," he said.

"We've got to look at not just training shearers here in Australia but there are a lot of discussions going on about the Pacific Islander worker program and if there's some success there, we will certainly look at training those people as well.

"We're going to look at every angle possible because we can't just depend on those New Zealand shearers, even in times when we don't have a pandemic."

"We're to have another 200 novice shearers trained and on the stands by the end of the year, but that's not enough, we've got to do more."

AWI also introduced toolkits for learner shearers last year as an extra incentive to build up their skills.

The kits include a Heiniger handpiece with cutter and comb, hollow grinding check stone and pendulum, oil can and comb brush, needle and cotton, along with a singlet and a gear bag.



To get the gear shearers must have completed at least one novice wool harvesting training course, must take on a learner's pen with a local service provider or contractor as a learner shearer, take part in a competency-based Certificate II in shearing and do a minimum of two AWI 'in-shed training' days.



Mr Roberts said the toolkits were designed to help keep shearers in the industry.

A look at the contents of one of AWI's learner shearer toolkits.

Shearing Contractors Association of Australia's Shearer Woolhandler Training executive officer Glenn Haynes said training courses in Victoria and South Australia were booked through until March with waiting lists in place.

"For 2022 alone we started 102 learners in full time employment in Victoria and South Australia," he said.

"The main problem we have is the farmers all want to shear at the same time in the spring.

"Contractors will give the farmers preferences that have the best set ups and pay quickly and present their sheep well.

"In the last 12 months I think a lot of contractors have said 'you're going on the end of the list if you're not ready to go when we need you... and if you're not going to have good facilities', they're the producers that have had to wait in many cases."

In 2018 there were about 50 people who attended SCAA shearing courses in Victoria, with that number tripling in 2021 to 156, with 57 going into full-time shearing employment and 35 going into full-time wool handling.

Mr Haynes said the continued closure of the New Zealand international border meant that it was essential to make sure the Australian industry continues to grow.

"If you go back before 2020 I would have said at least two thirds of the contractors and farmers in Australia took the easy option and didn't put learners on, grabbing overseas workers," he said.

"They all wanted experienced workers... but now the learners have actually got jobs in the industry so they're staying in the industry and telling their friends, who jump in the industry as well."



