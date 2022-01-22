Gate 2 Plate Challenge officially underway

The Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge committee hosted a strong crowd of onlookers who enjoyed an early sneak peek at the competition before the 2022 challenge teams head into the feedlot to commence the hard work.
This year, a total of 50 teams of cattle were entered for the annual challenge that has grown in popularity, interest and credibility, producing useful data for entrants, processors and competition followers alike.
It comes as no surprise that cattle producers across WA are signing up to try their hand at the competition with entrants this year from as far as Dongara, Esperance and Brunswick.
This year the committee also has introduced a charity steer called 'High Steaks' which will be fed throughout the challenge and processed with the rest of the cattle.
You will be able to follow its journey on the Challenge's social media platforms.
Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.