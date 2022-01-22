Gate 2 Plate Challenge officially underway

The Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge committee hosted a strong crowd of onlookers who enjoyed an early sneak peek at the competition before the 2022 challenge teams head into the feedlot to commence the hard work.

This year, a total of 50 teams of cattle were entered for the annual challenge that has grown in popularity, interest and credibility, producing useful data for entrants, processors and competition followers alike.

It comes as no surprise that cattle producers across WA are signing up to try their hand at the competition with entrants this year from as far as Dongara, Esperance and Brunswick.

This year the committee also has introduced a charity steer called 'High Steaks' which will be fed throughout the challenge and processed with the rest of the cattle.

You will be able to follow its journey on the Challenge's social media platforms.

Diamond sponsors of the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge, Bendigo Bank, had its team on the ground at the open day.

Gate 2 Plate Challenge president Jarrod Carroll welcomed visitors to the day at the Mount Barker Regional Saleyards.

The teams entered in the competition were lined up for visitors to the open day to inspect.

Steve Lonogan and Sue Bickford looked over the cattle entered in this year's Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge.

Fanie Gordon (left), Summit Gelbvieh stud, Narrikup, caught up with Len Handasyde at the open day.

A good crowd attended the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge Open Day at Mt Barker last weekend.

Regional Men's Health Initiative's Tom Hayes provided a presentation during the afternoon.

