Smart engineering from Amazone sprayers

AMAZONE's new high-capacity UX 8601 and UX 7601 Super trailed sprayers have been designed with a relatively low weight of 14 tonnes and are remarkably compact and manoeuvrable.

The sprayers are fitted with 9000 and 8000 litre tanks, respectively, and are being touted as the perfect combination of function and form, combining smart engineering and slick styling.

CLAAS Harvest Centre Amazone product manager Joshua Patrick said both models were equipped with a 250L per minute spraying pump and a 350L/min agitation pump that could be driven mechanically or hydraulically.

"These piston diaphragm pumps are self-priming, which means that the complete spray agent circuit is a very simple set-up and with the shortest possible hose routing," Mr Patrick said.

"This also provides a solid foundation for fast and thorough cleaning.

"The large diameter of the piston requires a shorter stroke to deliver the same capacity, which means the diaphragms are subjected to less mechanical stress.

"In turn, this reduces the amount of maintenance required and increases their service life."

Both models can be equipped with the optional HighFlow+ system to maximise work rates when using wider boom widths or higher working speeds.

"The intelligent control technology enables both pumps to be used for spraying while maintaining a high agitation intensity," Mr Patrick said.

"Despite the enormous application rates of 400L/min, the sprayer always maintains a homogeneous spray solution."

The UX 8601 and UX 7601 Super can be configured with three control systems, including the top-of-the-line Comfort-Pack plus, which utilises a pressure-sensitive touch terminal and features fully automated filling and cleaning.

"The rounded polyethylene tank and smooth inner and outer walls means the spray tank is very easy to clean," Mr Patrick said.

"There are no annoying nooks and crannies."

Both models feature a 60L induction bowl with a rinse ring, canister rinse nozzle, mixing nozzle for the effective induction of powdery granules, spray lance, tank cover with large storage space and a function for cleaning the induction bowl with the lid closed.

Freshwater tanks are mounted on either side of the frame.

The forward-sloping frame enables ideal weight distribution, drawbar load and axle load.

"The narrow profile of the spray agent tank and low centre of gravity means UX sprayers have excellent stability on slopes and when cornering," Mr Patrick said.

Options include hydro-pneumatic suspension and a steered axle.

