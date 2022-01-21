Bayer opens doors to new chemistry submissions from researchers

A NEW program will allow scientists from around the globe to submit new chemistries to Bayer in hopes of identifying potential new modes of action to control fungal diseases, insect pests or weeds.

What's more, the company has promised it won't take ownership of the intellectual property participants contribute.

The chemical giant launched Testing4Ag this month (January) which is part of Bayer's Open4Ag partnership development and innovation approach.



Testing4Ag will combine researchers' ideas with Bayer's knowledge, experts, and resources.

Testing4Ag is being rolled out in partnership with Halo (an online research connection platform) and will help scientists learn more about their own compounds through testing and transparent results.



The submitted compounds will be assessed via state-of-the-art biological testing against a wide variety of plant pathogens, weed species, insect and nematode pests, and/or vectors.



Test results will be shared back directly with participants who can freely use them in continued research.

Bayer's Crop Science Division head of research and development Bob Reiter said the company was committed to driving the future of agriculture by delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to the problems facing farmers both today and tomorrow.

Bayer Crop Science head of field solutions ANZ Sue Cross said Testing4Ag will bring new compounds of interest direct to the global Crop Science R&D team in a way that will help develop new modes of action for crop protection products and build relationships with researchers and academic institutions at the same time.

"Bayer is dedicated to developing smarter solutions for Australian farmers, but we know that we cannot realise our vision alone," Ms Cross said.



"Individual researchers, universities, even small startups can help add to our understanding of solutions to the most important problems facing agriculture right now. We welcome them to participate in Testing4Ag."

Submissions must be received by March 31, 2022 in order to be eligible for consideration.

The story Bayer opens doors to new chemistry submissions from researchers first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.