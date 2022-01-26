Sale of big feedlot means Herberts can push ahead with plans

Tess and Andrew Herbert can progress plans for the future with the sale of their well known cattle feedlot near Wagga Wagga.

The 6500 head Ladysmith was declared surplus to requirements late last year for the expanding operation of the Herberts who had bought the operation just over a decade ago.

The property is believed to have sold for around its $16 million reserve, as stated when expressions of interest were called for late last year.



Mrs Herbert is former chair of the Australian Beef Sustainability Framework and former president of the Australian Lot Feeders' Association.



The 6500 head fully licenced Ladysmith Feedlot comes with a land buffer of 735 hectares (1816 acres) suited to dryland cropping, fodder production, and backgrounding.

The Herberts plan to upsize their operation on the family property Gundamain near Eugowra in the Central West region of NSW.

They appointed agents from LAWD to sell Ladysmith which is 20km from Wagga Wagga.

The feedlot comprises a total of 97 pens including 80 home pens, 11 receival and exit pens, six processing pens along with 4500 metres of concrete feed bunk space.

The sprawling Ladysmith feedlot. Picture: LAWD.

Twenty pens have shade installed and all cattle receival, exit and processing is completed undercover.

The silencer hydraulic crush is centre controlled along with a Proway weigh box, Trutest weigh scales and six drafting pens.

The feed processing facility contains a Benmic roller mill, commodity storage in concrete bunkers and silos with a covered grain receival area.

Additional feedlot improvements include workshop, weighbridge, stables, hayshed, silage bunkers and a large office with full amenities, weather station and security camera monitoring system.

On site accommodation include a manager's residence, workman's cottage and a fully contained flat.

The land surrounding the feedlot ranges from quality irrigable creek flats, through to undulating dryland cropping and grazing.

In conjunction with the 4800 head quarantine area the water points and feed bunkers in paddocks increase the opportunity for cattle backgrounding.



Water security for the property and feedlot is secured by dams and a bore with a 296 megalitre bore licence.

