Wool Industry Medal nominations open

Nominations are now open for the 2022 Australian Wool Industry Medal.



Wool Industries Australia Inc has presented 29 medals to recipients across the industry since 2017 and is now calling out for potential recipients for the latest round of awards.



The medal was established to recognise men and women who have made an exceptional and sustained contribution to the Australian wool industry.



The award covers all sectors within the wool industry including wool growers, technical analysts, wool classers, brokers, exporters and scientists.



Nominations will remain open until close of business on May 2, with further information available from www.fawo.org.au



