Wagin rocked by early morning earthquake

Wagin appears to be centre of an earthquake that rocked the town at 5.24am today.

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake was confirmed by Geoscience Australia's National Earthquake Alerts Centre (NEAC).

It then said at 6.38am an aftershock was recorded, with a preliminary magnitude of 3.6.

GEAC said it expects aftershocks to occur following an earthquake of this magnitude.

"While we cannot predict earthquakes the aftershocks will usually decrease in magnitude and frequency over time," NEAC said on its website.

In the first hour after the earthquake, more than 500 felt reports were submitted by the public via the Earthquakes@GA website.

NEAC said in the past five years there have been almost 1200 earthquakes recorded within 200 kilometres of this earthquake.

On radio this morning Wagin Shire president Phillip Blight said there has been minor tremors felt in the area in recent weeks.

The largest earthquake recorded in this region in the past five years was a magnitude 5.3 at Lake Muir, further to the south of the State, in September, 2018.

On average, around 100 earthquakes of magnitude 3 or larger are recorded in Australia each year.

Earthquakes above magnitude 5.0, such as the destructive 5.4 magnitude earthquake in Newcastle, New South Wales, in 1989, occur about every one to two years.

Approximately every 10 years, Australia experiences a potentially damaging earthquake of magnitude 6.0 or larger such as the Meckering earthquake in October 1968.

"Compared to countries near tectonic plate boundaries, Australia experiences fewer large earthquakes," the NEAC site said.

"Earthquakes in Australia are caused by the slow build-up of stress in the interior of the continent, produced by the Australian tectonic plate moving approximately 7 centimetres to the northeast every year and colliding with adjacent tectonic plates.

"The Australian plate is the fastest moving continental land mass on Earth, colliding into the Pacific plate to Australia's north and east, and the Eurasian Plate to the north west.

"An earthquake occurs when rocks deep underground break and move along a fault line, releasing this stress.

"While some parts of the country are more likely to experience earthquakes than others, large earthquakes can occur anywhere across the continent, and without warning."

GEAC said in the case of an earthquake, drop onto your hands and knees and crawl under a sturdy table or next to an interior wall, cover your head and neck, and hold on until the shaking stops.

Geoscience Australia's NEAC uses a permanent network of more than 100 seismic monitoring stations across the country to detect and respond to Australian earthquakes 24 hours a day, 365 days per year.

NEAC also alerts the Australian Government to overseas earthquakes above magnitude 6.0 by drawing on additional real-time seismic data from more than 500 overseas seismometers, operated by various international observatories.

If you felt this earthquake, please lodge a felt report online via the Earthquakes@GA website. Your information helps us to understand, and model, the local impacts of Australian earthquakes.

