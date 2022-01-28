Grain farmers look back on the 2021 season

THERE is no denying that the 2021 grain harvest in Western Australia was one for the record books.

For many, it was their best season ever with above average rainfall and high commodity prices combining to create history.

For the State, it was the largest harvest ever with the amount of grain far above what anyone could have imagined.

Up until Friday morning last week, CBH has received more than 21.2 million tonnes of grain and that number doesn't include what is still sitting in silos onfarm.

Throughout last year, grains reporter SHANNON BEATTIE visited growers across WA to find out how they were tracking.

Even back then, the season was looking above and beyond for most.

Last week, she caught up with some of those farmers to see how 2021 played out in the long run.

Andrew Shaw - Beverley



DESPITE waterlogging not seen for years, harvest for Beverley farmer Andrew Shaw was still one of the better one, with his barley yields about average and canola going above.

Waterlogging on the farm used to be common and while it hasn't been for a while, that changed last year.

Total rainfall for the year was 530 millimetres and throughout the growing season he had about 100mm more than he usually would.

"We got pretty wet and there was a fair bit of waterlogged country which did cause a few issues," Mr Shaw said.

"We finished urea spreading pretty early, so we were lucky there, but we couldn't do the top up nitrogen as I couldn't get on the paddocks for about seven weeks."

Harvest for Mr Shaw started on November 4, which is about a week later than usual, but the crops were taking longer to dry out so he didn't have a choice.

He eventually finished about December 17, so harvest of the 2400 hectare program took about six weeks and he only bogged one header and one chaser bin in the process.

"We also had a few challenges with holdups at CBH but that was to be expected at the bigger sites, so we ended up going to some of the smaller ones and worked around it that way," Mr Shaw said.

"Other than that, everything worked like clockwork."

Overall, Mr Shaw was happy with the yields and the prices he received and said it was probably one of the better years he's had in his short time.

"I'm not going to complain about 2021 at all, but I am concerned about what's going to happen this year," he said.

"The supply of chemicals and price of fertiliser are definitely a worry, hopefully the price of nitrogen comes down, but it might not and that's a problem."

Paul Jenkinson - York



York farmer Paul Jenkinson.

IN York, 2021 was a very good season for Paul Jenkinson that was well above the 10-year average and while he wouldn't call it the best year ever, it was certainly up there.

There were some areas that got too wet over the winter which pulled paddock averages back and meant protein was lacking, however overall the quality was good which was partially driven by high hectolitre weights.

Harvest kickstarted in mid-November, which was a bit later than normal, but they had to wait for the crops to finish off.

"Canola was an issue as it was still hanging on green - we would have liked to start on canola and get that off first as it was worth so much, but we ended up having to harvest all of the barley first," Mr Jenkinson said.

"We finished about a week before Christmas and it did take a bit longer than usual - there were holdups at the bin and having thicker and heavier crops to harvest is always going to make the process a bit slower.

"Overall though we had a good run with no breakdowns, no rain and limited harvest bans, with all crops going above average."

Looking to the coming year, Mr Jenkinson said it would be pretty standard for them and while they might be up or down a little bit on each crop they grow, there won't be any major changes.

"The only concern at the moment for us is the input costs," he said.

"The fertiliser pricing at the moment is astronomical and we've been told that chemical supply and pricing has gone up too, so we are worried about getting what is needed on-hand as early as possible."

Suzanne Woods - Calingiri

For Calingiri farmer Suzanne Woods, along with Fletcher (left) and Reuben, 2021 was the best season they've ever had.

"ONCE in a lifetime" - that was how Calingiri farmer Suzanne Woods described the 2021 season.

Everything throughout the year fell into place - the rain started and kept coming at the right time and the right amounts, plus prices remained favourable throughout the year.

One of the Woods' properties had a bit more than 600mm for the season - their average was 400-450mm and they've had a number of below average years recently, so last year was definitely well above what they expected.

Yields wise, it was off the charts.

Canola was double the average, while for wheat, barley and lupins they had yields they'd never seen before.

"The only thing that spoiled the party was that we had quite a bit of rain when we were bailing - about 60mm - on windrows that were cut but not yet bailed for hay," Ms Woods said.

"That led to quite a bit of downgrading to our hay and as prices on that were also down, it probably cost us 10 to 15 per cent across the whole program and meant hay wasn't as rewarding as it usually is.

"However there was an upside to that rain in that it finished crops off amazingly."

The other upside for the Woods family was that prices held.

They cut back a bit on early contracts, particularly for canola, however with the contracts that were signed during harvest, with what was left, were some of the best prices they fetched.

Harvest wise, it was undeniably a longer process than usual which was't helped by a header fire in mid-November that caused added difficulties.

"We only finished on January 13 which is crazy," Ms Woods said.

"We've not finished that late for a long time and for the boys, that's the first time they've experienced harvesting after Christmas and into the new year."

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.