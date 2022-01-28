Tiffany just the start of cyclone season

EX-TROPICAL cyclone Tiffany visited north Western Australia earlier in the month dropping 200 millimetres of rain in some areas.

Impacting all of the northern states, Tiffany started in Queensland, moved over the Gulf of Carpentaria, before dumping rain over the Northern Territory and the Kimberley.

"The highest rainfall was on the Northwest Kimberley coast," said Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) senior meteorologist Joey Rawson.

"Lombadina got rainfall in excess of 200mm."

"This is fairly normal for this time of year and we were expecting some bigger totals throughout the Kimberly, but the coastal locations got the highest rainfall."

Mr Rawson said that rainfall of this level could come from any tropical low that moves across the Kimberley.

"There was the potential for isolated 200mm figures throughout the Kimberley stretching all the way down into the interior as the system moved down, but as it panned out it was just the northwest coast of the Kimberley that copped it," he said.

On average the top end of WA sees five cyclones per year, and this year BoM is expecting to see six pass through.

"We haven't had that much action, we basically just had Tiffany and we've had one out to the north west which did not impact the land at all, so as far as the rest of the season goes there are still a few to come for sure," Mr Rawson said.

The highest weekly rainfall for the period of January 14-20 was received at Drysdale River station with 270.6mm and Doongan with 254mm.

Tiffany was the fourth tropical cyclone observed in the region so far.

Although the cyclone brought heavy rain, often it is the tropical lows that can bring with it more rain.

"A tropical low potentially may dump a little bit more rain than a cyclone because they can move across that top part of the Kimberley quite slowly and keep pumping rain down," Mr Rawson said.

"When a tropical cyclone moves across the coast, it potentially can move more quickly but still can produce figures between 100-300mm easily for both."

