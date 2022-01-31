Feds beef up the weed and pest battle

A FEDERAL government investment of $20 million for the onground management of problematic pests and weeds is also set to be matched dollar for dollar by State and Territory governments.

The funding will maximise impact and deliver collaborative reduction and prevention activities across the country.

In 2019, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) estimated farmers dedicated on average 66 days and spend about $11,500 on weed control and $8000 on feral animal control per property every year.

Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said pest animals and weeds posed a significant threat to Australia's primary production, environment and biodiversity.

"Pests and weeds are a huge and growing problem for Australia's agriculture and environment," Mr Littleproud said.

"Projects will reduce the overall burden of pests and weeds onground through activities such as coordinated control, destruction and removal, including trapping, baiting and culling along with biological control release.

"They will target nationally significant pest and weed species, such as feral deer, feral pigs, cats, foxes, rabbits, wild dogs and a range of invasive weeds across identified hot spots."

The funding announcement expands on the $29.1m Supporting Communities Manage Pest Animals and Weeds Program to deliver better solutions to combat established pest animals and weeds, with the total program funding now $49.1m.

It also brings the Australian Government investment in established pest animal and weed management programs to more than $330m since 2015.

Nationally, the annual cost of established vertebrate pest animals is estimated to be $800m and more than $4 billion for weeds in terms of production losses and control activities.

The cost to the environment is difficult to calculate but is likely to be higher.

National Farmers' Federation (NFF) chief executive officer Tony Mahar said pests and weeds didn't observe State boundaries and their effective control requires an all-of-nation approach.

"Feral animals and invasive weeds not only represent a large cost in terms of money and time for control, they also contribute to diminished farm productivity," Mr Mahar said.

"Farmers are at the coal face of the impact of pests and weeds - they are in the landscape every day, witnessing the damage and destruction done.

"They must be included in the decisions taken to control and prevent the spread of what is a scourge on agriculture and the environment."

The investment will facilitate projects to reduce the overall burden of pests and weeds onground through activities such as coordinated control, destruction and removal, including trapping, baiting, culling and biological controls.

Federal Minister for the Environment Sussan Ley said the funding would help better protect Australia's unique environment from invasive plants and animals, as well as supporting the new Threatened Species Strategy.

"A reduction of pest animals and weeds will lead to more productive and profitable industries, and benefit native wildlife and the environment, including nature-based tourism industries and communities," Ms Ley said.

Projects will have applications both on private and public land, with state and territory governments to be responsible for the delivery and the identification of projects, which will be subject to Federal government approval.

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.