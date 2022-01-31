The sun sets on a bumper harvest season

THE sun may be setting on the 2021-22 harvest and as it nears the end for those who are still taking off the crop, it is an opportune time to reflect on some of the harvest images, including some at sunset.

Warm rays and sunny days. This sunset picture was taken during the 2021 harvest by chaser bin driver Zac McDougall at Bidgerabbie Farm at Dandaragan.

A picture paints a thousand words and this image was taken by Rob Frith, Acorn Photo in association with Churchill Press managing director Phil Bonser, who is compiling a book on the over 120-year pastoral history of the Thompson family, both at Pardoo station in the North West and on the Nardlah farm (pictured), at Broomehill.

At Neeralin Farms, Wagin, Allan Blight took this snap of his wheat harvest, some of which is headed for Whipper Snapper Distillery to make their award winning Wheat Whiskey.

