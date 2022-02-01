Funds to streamline exports

A PROJECT from Grain Trade Australia (GTA) is working to get the country's bumper grain crop to overseas markets faster by supporting industry's efforts to streamline export certification.

The project, which was funded by the Federal government's Package Assisting Small Exporters (PASE) program, enables small grain exporters to meet Australian and importing country quality standards necessary to retain and access new export markets.

Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the $92,000 grant helped streamline the export certification process by delivering training on the correct preparation of representative grain samples to meet the Prescribed Goods Exporter Preparation Standards (PGEPS).

"This is about getting our record Australian grain crops to trading partners' markets faster," Mr Littleproud said.

"Taking a representative sample of grain in storage, during transfer between storage facilities or in a transport unit is key to meeting the standards that facilitate safe and efficient trade.

"Our investment in Grain Trade Australia's training program will help small grain exporters meet these trade requirements just as they are getting another bumper crop off the ground and global demand for our produce is increasing.

GTA chairman Andrew Goyder said the grant would also deliver industry engagement, a communication strategy, and an online learning tool suitable for small exporters.

"Failure to comply with sampling procedures and to provide grain samples representative of each consignment as outlined in the PGEPS can delay the export certification process," Mr Goyder said

"Exporters require knowledge, education, and training to support them in compliance with the PGEPS and that is what this training package is delivering."

Training modules are now live on the GTA website and are available free to members and non-members.

