Charity heifer makes $4400 at Boyanup

ANOTHER very hot sale, in terms of both competition and weather was held by Elders at Boyanup last week when it hosted its monthly store sale which featured a line-up of unjoined first-cross heifers.

When the sale got underway the yards were bursting at the seams with 1667 cattle yarded and they averaged $1924, which was up $150 on the previous Elders store sale when a similar number of cattle where sold.

Admittedly, this sale result was helped by an excellent run of bucket-reared, first-cross heifers to start the sale, with equally high quality pens of mated South Devon and Angus-South Devon cross heifers to finish on a high note.

In between those highlights, top quality beef steers, heifers and one of the larger runs of Friesian steers seen for some time all contributed to a pleasing result for all involved. Although some unsuccessful buyers might disagree in their disappointment.

The generous gesture by the Panetta family, Harvey, in donating an unmated first-cross heifer to raise money for the Mueller and Italiano families to assist in the cancer treatment of baby Hayley, 8 months old, was well-supported.

Several bidders were equally generous in competing strongly, with Elders, Boyanup representative Alex Roberts the eventual victor paying $4400 on behalf of his family's company, KS & EN Roberts & Son, Elgin.

High prices are not achieved without losing bidders and commission buyer, Greg Jones and Kevin Armstrong, Willowbank, Benger and Boyup Brook, kept the bids flowing so auctioneer, Alec Williams, just had to count them up.

Following this a good yarding of bucket-reared, first-cross heifers topped at $2950, paid for a pen of Murray Grey cross, and $2650 several times for Angus cross.

Beef steers sold to strong competition and reached $2546 with lighter weights making up to 695c/kg.

Only a small selection of beef heifers were presented with these making up to $2148 and 690c/kg, lifting by 50c/kg at the top end over last month's Elders sale.

Beef cross steers were in demand reaching $2502, up by $121, topping at 555c/kg.

Friesian steers were large in both numbers and weight, with the heavy end selling to $2163 and 488c/kg.

A few appraisal dairy steers were offered with these making up to $1510.

The Friesian poddies were mainly older types but quality was outstanding to see a peak of $1480.

One cow and calf sold for $3100, while the mated South Devon dispersal heifers topped at $4000.

The unmated first-cross heifers, vet checked and fit to breed, started with several pens from JP Giumelli & Son, Ferguson, with the first nine growthy Angus-Friesian females snapped up by Greg Jones at $2550.

The Giumelli family, Ferguson, were vendors of six pens of unmated Angus-Friesian heifers in the sale which sold to the equal top Angus-Friesian price of $2650. Looking over their offering after the sale were Elders, Boyanup representative Alex Roberts (left) and Juliet, Declan, Penelope, Jackson, Sophia and Michael Giumelli.

Lyndon and Beth Crouch, Nannup, took the next two lines of nine in each, paying $2550 and $2600, then later added seven from Gordin Family Trust, for the equal Angus-Friesian top price of $2650.

Another multiple pen buyer, KL & AJ Jilley, Boyanup, took three pens of the Giumelli heifers, paying $2650 and $2600, before adding the first line of nine Angus-Friesians sold account PM & TL Duggan, Cowaramup, at $2650, followed by another at $2300.

The Duggan's draft attracted support from KS & EN Roberts & Son which purchased nine for $2600, after paying $2600 for a pen of eight Angus-Friesians sold by Gerald G Fry, Brunswick.

The Crouchs came back with a second wind, securing four lots in succession, paying $2400 for two from GI Bach, $2650 for seven Godin F/T heifers and two pens from OK Farming at $2450.

Beth and Lyndon Crouch, Nannup, assessed the quality of the first-cross unmated heifers before the sale and during the sale purchased six pens of the older females to the equal top Angus-Friesian price of $2650 for a pen from Gordin Family Trust.

Also selling for $2650 were five Angus-Friesian heifers from GA & LE Jenkins, Treeton, which went on the load to KL & AJ Jilley.

Uduc Brook Farms, Harvey, topped the first-cross heifer offering with 10 Murray Grey-Friesian heifers bought by KS & EN Roberts & Son at $2950 before Allan Bashford, Busselton, bid to $2550 for another eight.

Cosi Panetta sold two heifers for $2500 with Uduc Brook Farms getting $1900 from KS & EN Roberts & Son for a pen of five.

The Roberts account paid $2450 for a single Hereford cross sold by Henry Clifton and $2250 for another from Cosi Panetta.

The top price in the beef steers went to two Angus weighing 670 kilograms from JS Fox, Pemberton, when bought by Kookabrook Livestock for $2546 at 380c/kg, as well as two 640kg steers from Youda Racing Stables costing $2496.

Harvey Beef were strong on suitable cattle, paying $2439 at 470c/kg for 11 steers averaging 519kg from Cronin and Cronin, Busselton, in the first pen.

Harvey Beef quickly added seven steers weighing 473kg from JS Fox at $2168 and seven from R & R Robertson for $2426 and 444c/kg.

Semini Enterprises was strong early on beef steers, paying up to $2235 for 412kg steers from AE Roesner, as well as $2222 for eight from TJ Billinghurst, Donnybrook.

The top cent per kilogram price of 695c/kg went to a line of eight Hereford-Simmental cross steers weighing 248kg from KM & VJ O'Neil, Wilga, when bought by Josh Hynes, Elders, Serpentine, for Mills Farm to spend $1728.

The heifers topped with the first pen offered, 10 Angus from Fussies Farm, Bridgetown, weighing 463kg and these cost Harvey Beef $2148 at 464c/kg.

Phil Piggott (left), Fussies Farm, Bridgetown, checked out the cattle with Elders, Manjimup and Pemberton representative Brad McDonnell.

A line of nine Charolais heifers weighing 375kg from T & P East, Manjimup, went to Semini Enterprises at $2050 and 546c/kg.

Elders Margaret River paid $2015 for 11 SimAngus from Norsca Holdings, Donnybrook, with the 371kg cattle making 542c/kg.

Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick/Harvey agent Errol Gardiner took two pens of these, paying $1992 and $1935 at 580 and 582c/kg.

Galati Family Trust bought a pen at 580c/kg as well as three Limousin cross from C & C Mitsou, Manjimup, for $1927 and 488c/kg.

Earlier Galati Family Trust had little competition when able to buy a single Wagyu heifer weighing 370kg from CA Panetta, Harvey, for only $1517 at 410c/kg.

A line of 18 Red Angus weighing 234kg from Dansinup Grazing, Busselton, topped at 690c/kg when Elders, Busselton representative Jacques Martinson outlaid $1615.

Heavy beef cross steers saw a line of five from GI Bach go to Kookabrook Livestock for a top of $2502 when buying the 645kg steers at 388c/kg.

This buyer also took seven steers weighing 548kg sold by MR & JL Piggott, Busselton, with these making $2358.

Ken Lee, Margaret River, had several pens of heavy cross steers with Harvey Beef paying $2367 for the first pen weighing 543kg as well as $2198 for four more.

Elders, Nannup and Busselton agent Terry Tarbotton paid $2146 and $2068 for his Metricup client.

The best result for the Panetta family at this point was six steers weighing 523kg going to Harvey Beef for $2302 and 438c/kg.

Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock started his purchases of many pens with three Panetta Shorthorn steers costing $2047.

The top of 555c/kg went to 11 steers weighing 326kg from BP & NC McGinty, Greenbushes, when bought by Robert Gibbings, Elders Capel.

Mr Pollock lifted a gear when buying eight of the first 10 pens of heavy Friesian steers paying to $2055 and 362c/kg for Dudinallup Pastoral steers, with Mr Martinson taking a pen of seven at $1971.

Ten steers weighing 638kg from Adelphi Alpacas went to Western Meat Packers for 336c/kg and $2143.

The top of $2163 went to six steers weighing 569kg when sold by J Italiano & Co, Dardanup, when Mr Pollock bid to 380c/kg.

The first pen sold by L Della Sale, Dardanup, cost Mr Pollock, $2101 with the next line of nine going to Mr Tarbotton for $2069 and 382c/kg.

Lexden Park, Capel, was the most successful grazier, buying several pens for up to $2036 for steers from Marri Downs.

Friesian steers selling appraisal topped at $1510 paid for 10 from Newbrook Investments with K & M Taylor, Capel, the buyers.

Mr Roberts bought a pen of 16 sold by DK Tucker that cost $1460 to be one of the better lines.

A good number of pens of dairy poddies, mainly older calves, sold well to top at $1480 when JG Fry bought the 10 calves from TA Hick for the Brunswick Anglican Church. Regular vendors of quality, West and Haggerty, Capel, sold four calves to HJ Carter, Marybrook, for $1410, with Mr Tarbotton paying the top of $1280 in the calves from WL Olsthoorn.

A line of 20 younger calves from WA College of Agriculture, Denmark, sold well with Mr Roberts taking them at $1280.

A good crowd waited until the sale end to compete on the six lines of PTIC South Devon and Angus-South Devon cross heifers from Creek Farms Family Trust, Boyup Brook.

A feature of the sale were the mated South Devon and Angus-Devon females from Creek Farms, Boyup Brook, that sold to $4000. Catching up after their sale were Elders, Bridgetown representative Deane Allen (Left) vendor Richard Creek, and buyers of three pens Richard and Margaret Della Sale, Mullalyup.

The three pens of Angus-South Devon cross heifers saw GJ & J Watt, Treeton, take the first two pens for $4000 and $3700, with Elders, Manjimup representative Cameron Harris paying $3750 for the third pen on behalf of T & P East.

The red purebred South Devon heifers saw Mr Martinson get the first pen of eight females at $3950 before Richard and Margaret Della-Sale, Mullalyup, paid $3800 and $3600 for the others.

What the agent said:

ELDERS Margaret River agent and sale auctioneer Alec Williams said this month's store sale featured unjoined first-cross heifers which were keenly sought after by return buyers.

"Values were buoyant throughout this category with the Murray Grey-Friesian cross heifers reaching $2950 and Angus-Friesians $2650 multiple times," Mr Williams said.

"The beef weaner steers eased in values on the recent market trends although heifers remained equal with specific breeder drafts making premium returns.

"Heavy beef steers were equal with the big yarding of 1000 Friesian steers holding up well from the heavies right down to the smaller poddies.

"Mated heifers also sold well to breeder interest reaching $4000 a head.

"Overall the 1666 head finished the day with an impressive $1924 a head average over all categories."

