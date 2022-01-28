New lease arrangement for Boyanup yards

THE SHIRE of Capel voted to extend the lease of the Boyanup Saleyards to the WA Livestock Salesmen's Association (WALSA) for 10 years, with the option of another 10 year extension, last week.

Shire of Capel president Doug Kitchen said the initial 10-year lease would allow the operator, WALSA, to invest in the current site while providing the sufficient lead time to look for an alternative site and discuss with stakeholders what they would like in a potential new facility.

"Our position now is to start discussing with the State government and other stakeholders about relocating the yards somewhere else within the Shire of Capel," Mr Kitchen said.

"It's an important regional asset and the Shire of Capel offers a unique transport option and a central location to the South West for the sale of cattle and other livestock.

"We have begun those discussions around a long term future for the yards."

A long-term draft planning strategy released by the Shire of Capel shows that the council is looking to eventually turn the current Boyanup Saleyards into residential plots.

The council vote centred on a few conditions around the condition of the Boyanup Saleyards and animal welfare concerns, including that WALSA must submit a capital improvement plan for the yards before the lease is fully executed.

Concerns about the current animal welfare standards of the Boyanup Saleyards were also heavily discussed at the council meeting.

"It is of course a State government responsibility, but the Shire of Capel will be monitoring that and it will be a central focus of the discussions about the new yards going forward as well," Mr Kitchen said.

He said the 10-year lease period could be used to prove there was an appetite for saleyards still.

"I don't think things are moving to online sales as much as was predicted, particularly with this price in cattle.

"It's been demonstrated there's a need and that's what we are working towards."

However Liberal MP for the South West region Steve Thomas said the Shire of Capel needed to be careful in regards to the lease extension.

"If you give the State government 20 years then any replacement will be put so far on the back burner that it won't be talked about for another 10," Mr Thomas said.

"That's the risk, as we don't want to give the government an excuse for not lifting a finger for another 20 years.

"We want planning in place for the first 10 years and not to be waiting for the second 10 years."

Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan welcomed the Shire's lease decision.

"The extension of WALSA's lease is common sense," Ms MacTiernan said.

"We have worked with WALSA to ensure they understand and are committed to upgrades that meet modern animal welfare and environmental standards."

WALSA previously indicated it would fund necessary upgrades at the saleyards in the event of the lease being extended and Ms MacTiernan said the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development would continue to work closely with the Shire and WALSA to finalise the lease arrangements and to ensure necessary upgrades at the facility are delivered.

"Modes of livestock sale continue to evolve, with the possibility of the shift to on-farm and online sales continuing to grow," Ms MacTiernan said.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) cleared the way for the current lease on the Boyanup Saleyards to be extended in November last year, after an investigation found the Boyanup Saleyards arrangement, which excludes independent livestock agencies from selling cattle at the saleyard, did not breach competition law.

