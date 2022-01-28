Steer weaners make $2409 at Boyanup

JUST short of 1600 weaners were penned in the combined Elders and Nutrien Livestock WALSA weaner sale at Boyanup last week, where prices continued on their merry way to again average in the $2050 region.

When comparing sales, another consideration is that several of the major vendors are now presenting their second and even third drafts, although the majority of the offering were still of the very high quality seen this selling season.

Steer weaners topped at $2409 for the heavy types and 734c/kg at the lighter end.

Heifers continued the strong trend of recent sales to reach $2300 and 672c/kg.

A feature of the females was the regular return of between 550 and 625c/kg for heifers more than 300kg with those less than 300kg selling from 625c/kg to the top of 672c/kg. Interstate support was very strong through commission buyer, Graeme Brown, buying for several clients, including a Western Australian feedlot, to take the major buyer mantle, when buying 38 individual lines of cattle.

Elders

Elders had first sale position last week and kicked the sale off with two pens of quality heavy Angus steers from P & F Giadresco with the second pen topping the steer price for the day at $2409 when Nutrien Livestock, Harvey and Brunswick agent Errol Gardiner bid to 538c/kg for the 447kg steers.

Major buyer on the day, Kalgrains, Wannamal, bought the first pen at $2310, also paying 538c/kg for steers weighing 429kg.

Mr Gardiner then snapped up the first pen from K & AL Payne, Capel, bidding to 544c/kg to pay $2276 for the 10 steers averaging 418kg.

Another 11 of these weighing 395kg went to Elders Boyanup representative Alex Roberts, buying for an eastern feedlot, costing $2235 and 566c/kg.

The same Elders account then added the next pen of 12 Angus averaging 382kg from Darwonga Investments, Ferguson, paying 580c/kg and $2216.

Another 11 of the K & AL Payne steers went to the feedlot, weighing 386kg with these selling for $2251 at 582c/kg.

The first of the many pens knocked down to Mr Brown was a line of Payne Angus weighing 358kg that sold for 594c/kg and $2128, with these bought for a WA-based feedlot.

Steers from FR & LF Prosser, Scott River, sold for $2186 when Mr Gardiner bid to 560c/kg for the steers weighing 390kg.

Elders, Donnybrook representative and sale auctioneer Pearce Watling (left) caught up with Howard Griffiths, Ferguson, before the sale got underway. Mr Griffiths purchased heifers in the sale after his successful sale of mated females the previous week.

John Gallop secured the next 12 steers from the Prosser offering with these weighing 370kg selling at 580c/kg to return $2146.

Later in the sale Prosser steers weighing 348kg went to Mr Brown for an Eastern States' buyer, selling for $2091 at 600c/kg.

Mr Roberts secured the next pen of these for a grazier client, outlaying $1982 at 650c/kg.

Nutrien Livestock, Margaret River and Busselton agent Jock Embry bought a line of 14 steers weighing 326kg from Darwonga Investments for a feedlot client costing $2102 and 644c/kg.

Three lines from G & CR Musitano, Brunswick, all went to Mr Brown, topping at $2173 and 594c/kg.

The best of the SimAngus steers from Introvigne Grazing, Bonnydale Black Simmental stud, Bridgetown, made $2145 when the 333kg steers went to Harvey Beef at 644c/kg.

A pen of eight steers weighing 400kg from RA Musulin, Manjimup, sold for $2280 when Mr Gardiner bid to 570c/kg.

Mr Gardiner then added eight Murray Grey steers weighing 436kg from RE & LM Clarke, Dardanup, with these costing $2390 at 548c/kg.

Also selling grey steers, weighing 353kg, RL & GW Edwards, saw these return $2222 at 628c/kg, going to Mr Brown.

The top cents per kilogram price 700c/kg was paid by Mr Brown, for six Angus offered by Vaqueross Pastoral, Kirup, for steers weighing 256kg that returned $1796.

Melrose Enterprises, Donnybrook, liked the thickness of the Lincoln Red-Hereford cross steers from AD & BM Askew, Mayanup, securing the 372kg steers for $2196 at 590c/kg.

The top price for heifers in not only the Elders section, but the sale overall was paid for the 12 Angus from K & AL Payne, Capel, when Elders, Harvey and Brunswick agent Craig Martin bid to 648c/kg for the 353kg females that cost $2300, with these destined to return next year in the mated female sales.

Another line of six from IJ & JC McLaren, Donnybrook, joined these at $2085 and 600c/kg.

Murray Grey heifers from RL & GW Edwards saw the first 12 weighing 386kg go to Nutrien Livestock, Bridgetown, agent Ben Cooper for $2163 at 560c/kg.

Mr Gallop secured the next pen of 12 weighing 363kg for $2034, while Elders, Nannup and Busselton agent Terry Tarbotton took the last pen for 580c/kg and $1789.

The top liveweight heifer price of 652c/kg in the Elders run was paid by Mr Tarbotton, who had a run of buying five pens of lightweights, four sold by Ross2020 P/L when the 232kg heifers cost $1515.

Mr Tarbotton bid to 640c/kg and 652c/kg for other pens from Vaqueross and Ross2020 P/L that cost up to $1642.

Nutrien Livestock

Nutrien Livestock, Bridgetown and Manjimup representative Laurence Grant (left), looked over the yarding with vendors Lance Ockwell, Pemberton and Henry Clifton, Boyanup. Mr Ockwell sold steer calves to $2380 while Mr Clifton sold heifers to $2076.

Mr Gardiner dominated the early pens in the Nutrien Livestock offering, taking all three pens from Lance Ockwell, Pemberton, paying $2380, $2359 and $2250 to 558c/kg for the steers topping out at 456kg.

Mr Gardiner then added the next pen of eight Red Angus from EJ & P Liddelow & Son, Manjimup, paying $2323 at 528c/kg for the 440kg steers.

David and Peter Scherini, Bridgetown, were surprised when their first pen of six steers weighed 485kg, but were happy when Harvey Beef bought them at 480c/kg to return $2332.

The next line of 17 Scherini steers weighed 393kg and were among the many pens bought by Kalgrains costing $2236 at 568c/kg.

Harvey Beef added the dearest pen of the three pens from SR Latch when the 335kg steers made 648c/kg to cost $2174.

The first change from black were the nine Simmental cross steers from GC & CA Brown, Cundinup, weighing 406kg and these went to Mr Gardiner for $2244 and 552c/kg.

The next pen weighing 376kg cost Kalgrains $2151 at 572c/kg.

Up in the top price bracket were 10 steers from Oak Park Pastoral that cost Mr Gardiner $2346 at 556c/kg, followed by two grey steers offered by PR & SD King that went on the same truck at $2327.

Later Kalgrains added a pen of Oak Park grey steers costing $2223, before buying 11 Angus averaging 426kg from Mirreanda P/L for $2304.

Mr Embry took the first two pens of Charolais cross steers from Len Blyth, Manjimup, paying $2185 and $2188 for pens of 10 steers weighing 368 and 363kg at up to 602c/kg.

Mr Gardiner was unbeatable on the three pens of grey steers from KT Smith & Co, Bridgetown, paying the top of $2402 for the first 10 weighing 429kg at 560c/kg before adding nine at $2232 and nine for $2149 for up to 580c/kg.

Silverlands Stud Farms, Bridgetown, had several pens again, with the first pen of 11 weighing 375kg making $2227 when bought by Mr Gardiner at 594c/kg.

Later in the sale a line of 15 weighing 242kg topped at 734c/kg when bought by Nutrien Livestock, Manjimup representative Brett Chatley for the Manjimup Imperials Football Club.

Mr Brown also took another 12 Silverlands steers at 638c/kg with the 352kg steers costing $2248.

The Wyllie Group, Murray River Farms, Waroona, was back with quality cattle with several pens reaching $2229 with the lightest line making 700c/kg when bought by Mr Brown.

David and Peter Scherini, Bridgetown, caught up with Nutrien Livestock agents Jamie Abbs (left), Boyup Brook and Errol Gardiner (right), Brunswick/Harvey, before the sale.

It was well into the Nutrien Livestock run of heifers before the top of $2093 was paid by Mr Roberts, for 13 heifers weighing 311kg.

These sold by Silverlands also took the rare double of also recording the sale top of 672c/kg.

Murray River Farms also had several pens of lightweight heifers on offer with Galati Family Trust, Brunswick, taking the heaviest line of 13 weighing 335kg for $1934 at 576c/kg.

The next pen weighing 317kg also went to the Galati Family Trust, making $1848 at 582c/kg.

Delaney Livestock Services paid 624c/kg for a line of 13 heifers weighing 291kg from Murray River Farms.

This buyer had earlier picked up a number of other lines including paying $2000 for 11 Simmental heifers from GC & CA Brown.

What the agent said:

ELDERS Donnybrook representative and sale auctioneer Pearce Watling said it was another outstanding line of weaner calves presented for sale which saw producers rewarded for their effort with strong lotfeeders, export and South West grazier buying strength.

"In the steer section values increased by 10-20c/kg and lotfeeders were extra active on the heavier weights, with heavy steers selling between 540-570c/kg on weights more than 380kg," Mr Watling said.

"There was extra competition in the heifer portion which seemed the follow on effect after some recent breeder sales, with suitable lines being purchased as future breeders and selling to 648c/kg.

"In the main heifer values also lifted 15-20c/kg."

