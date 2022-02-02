Positives to be had in sheep supply chain

IT isn't necessarily all doom and gloom for Western Australia's meat processing industry.

The worsening spread of Omicron in the country's east has forced workers into isolation and cleaned out supermarket shelves amid supply issues.

However, Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) market information manager Steve Bignell said despite this, there were some positives in WA's supply chain, particularly in sheep.

Mr Bignell said the situation over east was underpinning trade lamb prices in WA, with heightened activity in the market.

"Katanning is trading at a 23 cent premium to the national trade lamb indicator," Mr Bignell said.

"Also if we look at yardings at Katanning, they have increased and are now the biggest contributor to the mutton indicator.

"That is because similarly people might be holding back over east."

At the last day of reporting in 2021, Katanning was the fifth largest contributor to the national mutton indicator, contributing 8pc, which has since almost tripled to 22pc.

Mr Bignell said driving this was the impact of Omicron in New South Wales and Victoria and processors leaving the market.

"WA is not dealing with that," he said.

"That's why we are hearing all this news about supply chain issues, well it isn't really the case in WA.

"We hear about the shortages of meat, but in WA they are still slaughtering the same numbers - at least from a lamb perspective."

Mr Bignell said that in the mutton market it was a similar story, with Katanning doing most of the trade.

The yards have also commanded a 39c premium to the national average for heavier lambs.

