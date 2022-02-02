Spraying flexibility with DirectInject

DirectInject equipment can be housed in the storage compartment of Amazone's UX 01 Super trailed spray unit.

FARMERS will have greater control over their spraying operations with Amazone's new direct injection system.

DirectInject allows for the rapid inclusion of supplementary crop protection agents during spraying.

CLAAS Harvest Centre Amazone product manager Joshua Patrick said farmers and contractors were constantly faced with new demands during spraying operations.

"These include the application of a specific crop protection agent only in certain parts of the field, or restrictions relating to the use of a certain agent in environmentally-sensitive fields or bodies of water," Mr Patrick said.

"The DirectInject system allows the direct injection of crop protection agents into the spray circuit that can be stopped and started as required.

"Operators can now treat specific portions of the field with different crop protection agents in just one pass, saving time and money."

DirectInject consists of an additional 50-litre tank that is integrated into the storage compartment on the right-hand side of Amazone's UX 01 Super trailed spray unit.

The tank is easily accessible from the ground for easy filling and has its own metering system.

"A mechanical agitator ensures that crop protection agents remain homogeneous," Mr Patrick said.

"The operator can activate DirectInject from the cab at the touch of a button if they detect specific weeds that need to be controlled using the supplementary crop protection agent.

"Pre-mixed spray agent from the main tank and the supplementary plant protection agent from the DirectInject tank are held in a second spray line across the boom.

"Circulation of the main line is stopped when the direct feed system is activated, meaning that the spray agent from the spray agent tank is not mixed with the product from the DirectInject tank.

"The DUS pro high-pressure recirculation system minimises reaction times."

DirectInject can work with undiluted plant protection agents, allowing unused quantities to be returned to the original container.

"This means the exact amount of the secondary crop protection agent does not have to be known before application, nor do mixed residual amounts have to be dealt with afterwards," Mr Patrick said.

The entire system can be cleaned automatically and remotely from the tractor cab after application.

The DirectInject direct feed system can be used with the UX 01 single-axle crop protection sprayers fitted with the AmaSwitch or AmaSelect single nozzle control and DUS pro high-pressure recirculation system.

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.