Emergency road repairs are in full swing in the South Australian outback to allow trapped motorists to escape floodwaters.



Many outback roads and even sections of the Stuart Highway remain closed after record-breaking rain over the weekend.



Contractors are working hastily on temporary road fixes in some areas like the washed out section of road pictured above between Pimba and Woomera.



"Roxby council has been advised that the initial work will just be a temporary fix to allow people who have been stuck at Pimba and Woomera through," the council said in a statement.



"There are still large areas of the Stuart Highway covered by water and, with another severe weather warning issued for the region, motorists are advised to delay travel plans or make alternative travel arrangements where possible.



"We understand this is a very stressful and concerning time for many people and we appreciate the community's patience and understanding."



Race to beat forecast storms in the SA outback to fix washed out roads /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/39XqhrgY6riNnQBs6VEtc8R/9f1417a0-6ea6-4ba6-a2de-ec5581a503ee.jpg/r0_71_940_602_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg Emergency road repairs are in full swing in the South Australian outback to allow trapped motorists to escape floodwaters. news, news, news, flooding, stuart highway, south australia, northern territory, woolworths, train, rail 2022-01-26T05:10:00+08:00 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6293304346001 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6293304346001

Little rain fell across the outback yesterday as had been feared although possible storms are forecast tomorrow.

The rail link to the Northern Territory remains cut by the floodwaters.



"Due to a slow-moving rain event in South Australia, parts of the Australian Rail Track Corporation network between Adelaide and Tarcoola were flooded and operations have ceased," a spokesman said.

"Repair works are underway.

Before and after: The washed out section of the Woomera road which is being temporarily repaired.

"Services between Adelaide and Perth and Adelaide and Darwin have been impacted. An estimated time for return to service is yet to be determined," the spokesman said.

"ARTC will provide regular updates on operations as information becomes available."

The closure of the rail and road access to the NT is expected to cause freight delays.

At least one major supermarket is looking to detour road freight from Adelaide via Mount Isa in Queensland to bypass the flooding and keep NT shelves stocked.

Many tourists are still stranded, either camping in isolated areas or at remote roadhouses after more than 150mm of rain in recent days.

The Stuart Highway has since reopened between Port Augusta and Pimba but remains closed further north.

Travellers have been urged to avoid outback gravel and dirt roads for at least the next week because of flooding.



A spokesman for Woolworths said after railway closures due to flooding, along with current supply chain disruptions and absenteeism due to COVID-19, deliveries to its stores in the NT have been delayed.

"Our teams are working hard to ensure stock is delivered as soon as possible, but our NT customers will regrettably see reduced product availability in our stores," the spokesman said late yesterday.

"We've re-routed our deliveries via road and are expecting to have trucks arriving at stores across the region over the next 24-48 hours.

MORE READING: Australia's largest dredge arrives in Townsville.

"We're also looking at alternative options to deliver stock into our Alice Springs store specifically.

Falls of more than 150mm have been recorded in some places in the outback after an upper level low pressure system developed in the Bight between South Australia and Western Australia.

The weather system drew down tropical moisture from northern Australia.

The biggest totals over the past week were - Winter Springs 228.4mm, Kimba 200.8mm, Mt Ive 181mm and Buckleboo 177.6mm.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.



The story Race to beat forecast storms in the SA outback to fix washed out roads first appeared on Farm Online.