Rain a damper in southern areas

While the weather might be fine across most parts of the State for Australia Day, the South West and Great Southern regions received some light rainfall earlier this week.



The rain didn't make it as far north as the Wheatbelt, but fell mainly across the coastal regions with the highest falls received in Mount Barker at 14 millimetres on Monday.



The cause of the rain was due to some unusual placement of a low pressure system.



"We had an odd system - we've got a low pressure system sitting in the middle of the bite and it was a little bit weird because the winds got messed up because of two lows being right next to each other," said Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Jessica Lingard.



"There were a lot of southerly winds around, and onshore flow as well that caused some rainfall mainly around some coastal areas through from Augusta to like Esperance."



Other sites that received higher rainfall were Narrikup with 13mm and Windrush with 11mm.



The Great Southern received 0.5mm across most sites, except for Katanning which received 2mm.



The coastal districts had an average of around 2-5mm, although there were a few sites which had between 5-10mm.

