Yarra Valley uses jobs hub to attract workers

A VICTORIAN region is getting proactive about circumventing the labour drought in horticulture with a new employment website.

The Yarra Valley Seasonal Employment Hub is a free service helping to connect local horticultural businesses with much-needed job seekers.



An initiative of Agribusiness Yarra Valley, the program is supported by the Victorian state government.

From pruning to picking, packing, selling and delivering, the site holds a wide range of seasonal jobs both casual and permanent.

Yarra Valley Seasonal Employment Hub regional co-ordinator Kylie Ammerlaan says the site comes at a busy time Yarra Valley farmers.



"As our industry is coming into harvest time, coupled with a shortage of workers due to travel restrictions and border closures, local farmers urgently need help to ensure their famous Yarra Valley produce can reach eager customers in time for the holiday season," Ms Ammerlaan said.



The site provides other resources for job seekers through a virtual information booth such as a background on working in the Yarra Valley and the benefits of working in horticulture.



"Right now, there's a wide range of roles available for Job Seekers on the Hub," Ms Ammerlaan said.



"Whether you are after a career in horticulture or want to make some extra money over the summer holidays, the range of jobs are wide and varied for all skill-sets, including admin and sales roles on cherry farms, to leading the packing team at a strawberry farm or picking and packing with your friends in the outdoors; there's plenty of variety."



Employers also have access to a dedicated growers hub within the site to help farmers with:

Employment essentials;

WorkSafe OHS essentials program;

COVID safe resources;

Health and counselling support services.

The Yarra Valley Seasonal Employment Hub also has a dedicated seasonal employment co-ordinator who works with local growers to provide information for employment, and to liaise with them when CVs come in to help fill roles.

