New insecticide chemistry tackles sucking pests

A NEW insecticide from Bayer has been introduced to Australia to help combat sucking pests such as fruit spotting bug and silverleaf whitefly.



Sivanto prime introduces a new chemical class - butenolide (Group 4D) - into pest management programs.



According to Bayer, the product offers rapid protection, flexibility for use over flowering and a good level of beneficial species safety.

Bayer grower marketing lead - horticulture Anthony De Monte said the insecticide has been proven by more than a decade of field research in Australia.

"With the registration of Sivanto prime in avocados, mangoes and papaya for control of fruit spotting bugs and planthoppers, growers will have an innovative and selective insecticide class to support sustainable pest management," Mr De Monte said.

Sivanto can be used against fruit spotting bugs, banana spotting bugs, lace bugs, aphids, whiteflies, planthoppers and for the suppression of scirtothrips.

"The product acts fast and selectively, meeting the needs in most cases of a beneficial species-safe insecticide and diverse environmental safety requirements in a range of crops," Mr De Monte said.

Bayer business development manager in Queensland Tim O'Grady said Sivanto prime is a game-changer in orchard pest management, with its ability to work fast but in a targeted way.

"Fruit spotting bugs are controlled quickly by direct contact, however the majority of important beneficial insects like predatory mites, lacewings, hoverflies, parasitoids and lady bird beetles remain untouched," Mr O'Grady said.

"This makes the product ideal for use early in the season, especially given the unique level of safety to European honey bees and Australian native bees.



ON THE GROUND: Bayer's Tim O'Grady and Chris Monsour, Prospect Agriculture, north Queensland look at the benefits of the new insecticide, Sivanto prime.

"It also helps meet the demand for a quality pack-out, without disrupting the whole orchard system."

Sivanto prime also shows low toxicity to Australian native stingless bees (Tetragonula spp. and Austroplebeia spp.) and European honeybees (Apis mellifera) when used as directed, and can be safely applied during the period of crop flowering.



However under good agricultural practice, it is recommended not to apply Sivanto prime or any other insecticides at times when bees are actively foraging.

Chris Monsour, Prospect Agriculture, north Queensland said it was important for the business to have new chemistry as an option to manage silverleaf whitefly.

"It is not only important for managing the pest but it also enables us to develop a strong, robust resistance management strategy, with the option of preserving beneficials," Mr Monsour said.



"So, Sivanto prime helps as part of an overall IPM strategy to manage this key pest."

Sivanto prime is expected to be launched into macadamias, and other crop label extensions are expected to follow later in 2022.



