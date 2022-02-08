Abundant water to drive bumper 2022 almond season

FULL water storages, a successful pollination period and encouraging market conditions are all factors swirling together for a promising 2022 almond season.

Rural Bank's Australian Agricultural Outlook 2022 painted a rosy picture for the industry with more than 140,000 tonnes currently forecast for the 2022 season, an increase of 16,000 tonnes on the 2021 season.



The report said domestic demand for almonds is expected to remain firm though shipping delays and increased logistical costs will impact exporters well into 2022.



"This remains a serious concern with over 108,000 tonnes exported for the 12 months to September 2021," Rural Bank said.



"Improved growing conditions throughout California will see better than anticipated production though output will likely remain below previous years, with a drop of 10 per cent currently forecast this year with global almond production expected to fall by eight per cent."



This follows a period of significant drought throughout 2021 which affected US output.



"As a result, export demand for Australian almonds will rebound following a drop in 2021," Rural Bank said.



"The industry remains hopeful that 2022 prices will return to the 10-year average of around $7.40/kg with some within the industry anticipating a price rise of 50 per cent or more."

In the Almond Board of Australia's 2020-21 annual report, chairman Peter Hayes relayed the confidence that water storage brings for the crop.

"Following good winter and early spring rainfall, the water storages are spilling, and large environmental flows are providing a flush for the river system, and floodplain waterways," he said.

"With no shortage of water for the horticultural crops in the Southern Basin, the growing season and market conditions for almonds are looking very promising heading towards 2022."

