Federation style home on an acre of land

THIS enchanting Federation style home is located high on the hill, overlooking the regional town of Northam.

Enjoy the ever changing views of the Avon Valley in this brick and iron four- bedroom, two-bathroom home.

On an acre of land with mains water, mains sewerage and three-phase underground power it will have many admirers.

The property is nicely secluded, unable to see the property from the road, adding to its mystic.

As with homes built in this era high ceilings, rich polished floorboards, original pressed tin, wide verandahs and stained glass windows feature throughout the home.

To the front of the home is a generous sized master bedroom complete with ensuite including double basins, shower and toilet.

The family lounge room includes a slow combustion wood heater, lovely stained glass windows, giving this room a real sense of calm.

Travel along the hallway and into the well-appointed Tasmanian oak kitchen and you will find an abundance of bench and cupboard space, pantry and an island bench.

The separate dining room is close to the kitchen.

Towards the back of the home is where you have a sun-filled sitting room which too has a slow combustion wood heater and large glass wall to floor windows which takes in the well- established low maintenance grounds of the home.

The three-bedroom, one-bedroom section currently being used as an office, is located to one side of the home with the family bathroom at the opposite end.

The current owners have spent many hours establishing the grounds of the property which includes veggie garden beds, chicken run and easy care plants which complements the Federation theme.

Further infrastructure on the property include underground three- phase power, an impressive insulated workshop/studio approximately 12 metres by 9m with concrete floor and nbn wireless to the office.

This home has ample space for all to enjoy, both inside and outside and an inspection is the only way to truly appreciate this unique property.