Lifestyle opportunity on Perth outskirts

Price: EOI

Location: Wattle Grove

Area: 9ha

Agent: Elders Real Esatte

Contact: Kris Teakle 0409 686 626 and Meryl Carter 0438 444 000

THIS agricultural oasis spread over nine hectares (22 acres) presents a lifestyle unlike any other.

An exclusive hidden gem, it is about 22 kilometres east of the Perth CBD, boasting approximately 5ha of manicured landscaped gardens on the banks of the Crystal Brook that meanders through the property.

Two very comfortable residences are very well maintained and could be used for managers residences, while you choose to build your dream home on your preferred sanctuary location on the property.

It's a credit to the owners as they have created over a period of 40 years a secure and totally private estate to personally live in, knowing that the area around it would burst with facilities in future years to come.

This superb property is only 9.9km to Bentley Hospital and 4.5km to the Forrestfield Shopping Centre, keeping all the essentials close.

The main homestead features four spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms with an open plan dining.

The second residence has two bedrooms and one bathroom, kitchen/dining and lounge, and the third one bedroom, one bathroom property that is perfect for the gardener's quarters.

Every single window in each home frames a real life stunning print of a lush green ambience, giving a peaceful style of living most people yearn for.

Bitumen roads are lined with established trees, while two bridges enhance the access to the Crystal Brook throughout the property, along with a remote gated entrance.

In addition there is about 4ha (10 acres) cleared and ready for horses or any kind of stock.

The world is your oyster when it comes to evolving a show piece for your prized animals.

An added bonus is that the property is zoned Special Rural which has the potential for subdivision (subject to WA Planning Commission approval).

There are so many attributes to this property and a private inspection will impress.