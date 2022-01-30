Subdivision and passive income opportunity

Price: EOI

Location: Wannamal

Area: 86.54ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Kris Teakle 0409 686 626

THIS stunning part of the world boasts a rare 86.54 hectares of prime land and is up for sale.

Located in a tightly held area, the property with gravel loam soil and two dams has the opportunity for subdivision and multiple passive incomes.

With an existing hardstand, two general purpose sheds, a 15 metre by 40m hay shed, three rainwater tanks and stock yards, you'll have everything you need.

A lovely three by one house and a quaint one bedroom, one bathroom, cottage donga will see you have room for all.

Located in the Shire of Chittering with about 44ha cropable land, the selling agent said this is one property not to be missed.