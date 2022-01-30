Auction and clearing sale at Burekup

Price: Auction, Saturday, February 5

Location: Burekup

Area: 23.17ha

Agent: Harcourts APG

Contact: Neil Foale 0447 315 091

SO much will be on offer at the property auction and clearing sale in Burekup on Saturday, February 5.

Commencing at 11am, goods and chattels with some quality small machinery belonging to the owner will be up for sale.

Along with some items from outside vendors including a Ford 3000 tractor, a Chamberlain 4080 tractor with front-end loader, a set of dual wheels, Mixall Allbulk PTO with hammermill, 20 bag per hour chaff cutter with 10 horse power diesel motor and twin bag chutes, Marshall multi-spreader model number 3BT - chain belt ground driven with PTO single spinner, New Holland 57 PTO rake, PZ 165 disc mower, and Ditch Witch C-Series walk behind trencher.

The auction will commence of the magnificent property that includes a dam filled with irrigation water, pumped with an agreement from Harvey Water Supply.

With an entertaining area, easy access to South West highway, and tennis court, this property is sure to please.

About half of the land already has good fencing, ready for horses or other cattle.

There are panoramic, sweeping views over the coastal plain to the Bunbury coastlines for the new owners to enjoy.