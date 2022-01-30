Pristine coastal paradise has options

Price: Offers at $1.5m

Location: Lancelin

Area: 1012m2

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Adam Shields 0429 104 760

WELCOME to absolute paradise in Lancelin.

This stunning, one of a kind architecturally designed, Mediterranean coastal gem is two properties in one, perfect for additional income stream or main residences.

With spectacular ocean views to Lancelin Island there are five/six bedrooms and four bathrooms across two main buildings, all under one roof.

With extremely high demand for this popular holiday home, you can see excellent income from Studio 37 as well as from the main residence if desired.

The property is only a short walk to Lancelin Tavern, pristine beaches, parks and the town centre.

It has both scheme water, bore water, rainwater tank, deep sewerage plus a fully fenced yard.

When it comes to Studio 37, it is currently listed on Airbnb and Stayz, and has the potential to make an additional yearly income of $70,000 to $100,000, according to the sellers.

With more than 15 years of goodwill and returning guests, this property is in high demand if buyers wish to continue the holiday rental investment opportunity.

Currently the sellers choose when they want guests, if it suits their current semi-retirement lifestyle.

The studio boasts an open plan kitchen, dining and bar, open plan games and family area plus extra bedding

With a private front and rear entry, large outdoor private courtyard with beach shower, barbecue and dining, it is no wonder this property see guests returning yearly.

The main residence is split over three levels and has ocean views.

On the ground floor you will find a self contained area with its own queen bed, dining area, kitchenette, bathroom and main laundry.

A limestone spiral staircase leads you up to the second and third floors, where you find a large Bali inspired alfresco area with stunning views and privacy.

From the alfresco and balcony you enter the main living area of this elegant coastal residence, finding loads of character throughout.

The second level features two king bedrooms and one spa bathroom, an open plan chef's kitchen, dining, airconditioning and fireplace.

Finally the third level overlooks the ocean, and would be ideal for an office, art studio, more bedding, meditation room or loungeroom.

An additional room comes off this upper area and could be turned into a cosy theatre room, office, or bedroom as well.

This property has so much to offer, with many opportunities to consider.

Lancelin is selling out continuously as its a highly desired coastal town with something for everyone to enjoy.