John Said takes over AFPA chair role

IT'S a new year and a new chair for the Australian Fresh Produce Alliance with Fresh Select's John Said taking up the position.



Members of the AFPA unanimously elected Mr Said as chair for the 2022 term.



Mr Said takes over from LaManna Premier Group's Anthony Di Pietro who served as AFPA chair in 2021.

Mr Said co-founded Fresh Select in 1993, and has overseen the expansion of the business for nearly 30 years.



In addition to his role at Fresh Select, Mr Said is also the CEO and founder of Nutri V, a company that specialises in the development and manufacture of a range of vegetable powders from on farm food waste, for inclusion in food, beverage and nutraceutical products.



Mr Said has also previously held roles on the PMA Global board and as chair of PMA-ANZ.



He said while most in industry thought 2021 could not be tougher than 2020, the changing environment as a result of COVID, created some of the toughest operating conditions in memory.



"Challenges with access to markets, labour and inputs have really pushed all producers to their limits," Mr Said said.



"Under such difficult circumstances, I'd like to thank Anthony Di Pietro for his leadership of both the AFPA and the industry more broadly."

PMA A-NZ gets new board members

IN November 2021, PMA A-NZ announced new appointments to its board: Rachel Davis, Alice Gorman and Warwick Hope.



Ms Davis is the national sales and development manager with Eco Farms, and is a vocal advocate for the organic horticulture industry.

Ms Gorman handles customer focus and communications with Kalfresh Pty Ltd and a journalist with more than 20 years' experience working in mainstream media.

Warwick Hope is the head of strategic sourcing - fruit and veg with Woolworths, with more than 20 years as a fresh retailer working in all aspects of fruit and vegetable retailing, from buying and merchandising to leadership and strategy.

The appointment of these new directors comes after the resignation of Katie de Villiers, David Harris, and Paul Turner who retired by rotation at the annual general meeting.



Oates and Mullins join Hort Innovation board

IN other new board additions, Hort Innovation has welcomed two new directors with Catherine Oates and Robert Mullins taking up positions, while Julie Bird was re-elected



The newly constituted board then voted that Julie Bird would retain chair, and Paul Harker would remain the deputy chair position.

ON BOARD: Catherine Oates has joined the board of Hort Innovation as an experienced non-executive director with 20 years of international senior management experience in the wine sector.

Ms Oates is an experienced non-executive director with 20 years of international senior management experience in the wine sector.



Mr Mullins has a broad range of experience, having held senior technical and commercial leadership positions, and boasting a strong history of industry commitment.

Outgoing Hort Innovation board directors include Stephen Lynch and Sue Finger.

