More flash flooding expected in the north

THERE is a severe weather warning for the Kimberley, Pilbara and North Interior districts.



A tropical low is bringing destructive winds and heavy monsoonal rain and is moving slowly west.



Heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding is possible, with expected daily rainfall totals of 100 to 180 millimetres and isolated heavier falls 200 to 250mm.



There is also a moderate flood warning for the Fitzroy River and a generalised flood warning for the West Kimberley District.



Locations that may be impacted include North Kimberley Rivers, West Kimberley Rivers, Fitzroy River, Warburton District Rivers, Western Desert and Sandy Desert.



"Rainfall will continue tomorrow but may be slightly less," said Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) duty forecaster Catherine Schelshout.



"Late Wednesday and into Thursday the low will move off the coast and rainfall will start to ease.



"At this stage the low will go offshore, we are not expecting it to be a tropical cyclone but as usual we will monitor."



In the past 24 hours till 9am this morning Broome has received 238mm of rainfall, 128mm has been recorded at Fitzroy Crossing and Ellendale had 108mm.



Destructive winds are also to be expected in excess of 125 kilometre per hour around the south west Kimberley, the rest of the western coastal areas of the Kimberley may see damaging winds at 100km/h.



BoM has noted that while people in the north of WA may experience this type of weather yearly, the heavy rain may cause damage to property and make road conditions hazardous.



As of 11am today, significant flooding of low lying areas and river rises was expected.



BoM's flood watch alert has said that many secondary roads were now impassable and primary routes are affected.



No additional flooding is expected in the East Kimberley Rivers and Sturt Creek District catchments.



However, flooding impacts may continue during the next few days.



The following roads have been closed including, Great Northern Highway from Fitzroy Crossing to Halls Creek and Gibb River Road between Meda Turnoff and Great Northern Highway.



DFES advises to exercise extreme caution and check depth markers at floodways on the Great Northern Highway from Broome Road to Fitzroy Crossing and Great Northern Highway from Halls Creek to Victoria Highway.



DFES advises people and communities to be aware that flooding is possible and be prepared to relocate equipment and livestock.



They also remind people to watch water levels and do not drive into water of unknown depth and velocity.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

If outside find safe shelter away from trees, power lines, storm water drains and streams.

Close your curtains and blinds, and stay inside away from windows.

Unplug electrical appliances and do not use land line telephones if there is lightning.

If boating, swimming or surfing leave the water.

Be alert and watch for hazards on the road such as fallen power lines and loose debris.

Keep away from flooded drains, rivers, streams and waterways.

Be careful of fallen trees, damaged buildings and debris.

Be careful of fallen power lines. They are dangerous and should always be treated as live.

Assess your home, car and property for damage.

If damage has occurred take photos and contact your insurance company to organise permanent repairs.