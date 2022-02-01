Cargill wins long-running Joe White court case

ONE OF Australian agriculture's longest running legal disputes has finally been resolved.

Cargill has been successful in its Supreme Court of Victoria action regarding its purchase of Joe White Maltings from Viterra / Glencore in 2013.

The case was launched all the way back in 2014 with Cargill seeking damages for losses arising from what it claimed were breaches of warranty, misleading conduct and negligent misstatement in relation to the sale of the major malting business, which has a network of processing plants across Australia.

And last week Cargill was vindicated, with the Supreme Court finding that Viterra had engaged in misleading representations at various stages of the sale process, as well as upon entering into the Acquisition Agreement and again before completion of the Acquisition Agreement.

Cargill bought Joe White from Viterra for $420 million.

The contention centres around various misrepresentations in the sale process which Cargill claimed meant they paid an inflated price for the business.

In its statement of claim, lodged back in 2015, Cargill said that in order to deliver barley to buyer specifications, it has been forced to cut production of malt by up to 40 per cent.

As a result it said it was forced to cut malt production to 60pc or less of contracted volumes, translating to 60,000 tonnes of lost production.

At the time Cargill estimated the capital expenditure to bring plants in three states, NSW, SA and WA, up to industry standard, was around $30 million.

A Cargill spokesperson said the finding was a fair outcome.

"In the absence of those misleading representations, Cargill Australia would not have entered into the Acquisition Agreement or completed it," the spokesperson said.

Cargill will seek damages from Viterra, saying it is entitled to damages to the amount of the difference between the purchase price of $420 million and the true value of the Joe White business as at 31 October 2013, which will be finalised before the courts.

However, Viterra has not conceded in the case.

"We are surprised and disappointed with the judgement delivered by Hon Justice Elliott in relation to the sale process undertaken with the Joe White Maltings business in 2013," a Viterra spokesperson said.

"We will consider the full judgement and our options of appeal," the spokesperson said.

