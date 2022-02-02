Shed uprooted from tornado-like storm

A MACHINERY shed went flying last Friday, narrowly missing local farmers and machinery.

Wheat farmer John Flannagan and four others were out working around the sheds trying to fix a fuel pump on his farm at Pindar when the lightning started.

The group moved into the shed for protection, however they were quickly left exposed.

"The wind just kept getting stronger and stronger, we were getting sand blasted," Mr Flannagan said.

"The next minute we just saw the posts at the front of the shed come out of the ground and I saw the footings flying through the air then the whole shed basically just lifted out of the ground.

"It's 18 metres x 18m and it lifted out of the ground and flew about 60m."

Mr Flannagan said the shed stayed together somehow, lifting up and over like a big sail and now lay in a pile, concrete footings and all.

"It was so powerful the concrete footings went about 30 to 40 feet in the air, so they completely cleared us and there was not one bit of concrete left in the ground," he said.

"I didn't think it would be possible, you're just in shock afterwards and can't believe what happened, you shelter in a shed like that because you think it's going to be safe."

Originally Mr Flannagan wasn't expecting anything unusual to occur during the storm, despite a severe weather warning put out earlier in the week.

"These sort of storms come through occasionally where you have a bit of downdraught, wind, dust and sand blowing and it's just part of the isolated storm, so I didn't really think much else of it, until we were, of course, standing in a shed that was no longer there," he said.

After the initial shock, Mr Flannagan and the rest of the crew jumped into their utes and drove out to the middle of the paddock, holding up in the open space for a while.

"There is an older shed not far away but we thought that might disintegrate too so we just jumped in the utes - the wind was pretty strong, things were flying around," he said.

All that lay under the shed after the storm at Pindar last Friday.

Although there were significant winds, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) it was unlikely that it was a tornado.

"Without clear radar evidence or a distinct linear damage pattern it's difficult to say for sure whether it was caused by a tornado, the more likely thing is that it was a downdraft or downburst," said BoM duty forecaster Catherine Schelshout.

"Somewhere like the Wheatbelt is a bit hard (to identify) because it's sparse, if it occurs in a more built up area with a really clear line of damage then we know it's a tornado.

"It was favourable conditions for severe storms due to the heat and moisture."

At this time of year Ms Schelshout said it was not unusual to see storms similar to Friday's in the Mid West due to troughs sitting down the west coast and you could often see them all through spring and summer.

"Sheds lifting would be possible in any scenario where there are strong winds or really high instability," she said.

Under the shed lay two tractors, a Mack truck and a ute, which, other than being sandblasted, emerged unscathed, just like Mr Flannagan and the other four people seeking shelter.

Although covered by insurance, Mr Flannagan isn't expecting to recover his costs as the price of steel, labour shortages and the demand for sheds after ex-Tropical Cyclone Seroja has caused prices to skyrocket across the board.

Close by, seven power poles were broken from the storm.

p e 18 metre x 18m shed was uprooted and dumped 60m away.

"At the peak, there were 358 homes and businesses out (of power) in Mullewa, Pindar and surrounding areas," said a Western Power spokesperson.

"Crews have been working to repair these poles and were able to restore power to the majority of customers, including Mullewa townsite, on Saturday.

"A further 50 were restored on Sunday."

Together Mr Flannagan farms with his brother Mark on 25,000 hectares of arable land and are hoping that this will be the only negative event that 2022 brings.

