Red legged earthmite feedback needed

GROWERS and advisers from southern Western Australia have been invited to complete an important 10-minute survey on their experiences dealing with redlegged earth mite (RLEM).

Information gathered from the survey by Cesar Australia will help to update management recommendations, improving the best management practice advice and resistance management strategies for RLEM in WA.

To date, responses from WA have been low and with the survey closing this Saturday, February 5, the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) has encouraged growers and advisers to contribute their feedback now so that tailored resources can be developed to improve management, especially in relation to insecticide resistance.

Esperance-based agronomist Quenten Knight, of Agronomy Focus, said the survey addressed an evolving problem in WA that was getting worse annually.

"RLEM is a developing problem and in some areas, it's actually developing very quickly, with insecticide resistance being a significant issue," Mr Knight said.

"In some instances, growers are being taken by surprise with RLEM appearing in areas we haven't seen them for 10 or 15 years."

Traditionally growers have thought of RLEM as a high rainfall, pasture-based problem.

However, now the problem has extended and it's moving more into the medium and low rainfall areas.

"It can cause economic damage before you realise," Mr Knight said.

"For WA growers it's important to know that you've got a RLEM problem and know which management strategies can be used to reduce the risk."

Survey participants also receive early access to Cesar Australia's RLEM online training modules.

The initial training module covers:

Redlegged earth mite and other pest mite identification;

Redlegged earth mite distribution and reporting;

Host preferences and damage characteristics.

RLEM is one of the most common and destructive of pests for southern Australian grain crops and pastures.

In crops such as wheat and canola, RLEM are of greatest concern during seedling establishment when the crop is most vulnerable and damage during this period can result in substantial economic losses for growers.

Research to date completed by Cesar Australia, in partnership with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and the University of Melbourne, has been vital in investigating new chemical and biological control options, as well as the role that natural enemies play in the pest's population dynamics and tools to increase confidence in seasonal RLEM risks and management options in WA.

The updated resistance management strategy will support WA graingrowers in using a range of cultural and chemical control options for managing this pest and reducing selection pressures that could drive further resistances evolving.

To complete the survey: Go to cesaraustralia.com/blog/cesar- australia-redlegged-earth-mite- survey/

