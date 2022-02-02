A virtual pivot for all GRDC events

IN response to the current COVID-19 situation, the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) has moved all of its events scheduled for January and February to an online format.

If that's not practical, they will be postponed or cancelled altogether.

In WA that includes the Farm Business Updates which were slated for Esperance, Williams and Dowerin, as well as the annual Grains Research Update, which was due to be held in Perth on February 21 and 22.

GRDC interim managing director Cathie Warburton said they would be liaising with their service providers to shift GRDC-initiated events from face-to-face formats to virtual platforms or reschedule them for later in the year.

"For service providers and research partners, we understand the current COVID-19 situation may impact the delivery of project milestones, so we are open to considering COVID-related variations," Ms Warburton said.

GRDC offices remain open, but in an attempt to reduce the spread of the Omicron virus, staff have been encouraged to work from home.

Furthermore, GRDC staff will not be travelling interstate for work or attending face-to-face meetings with external parties.

"The protocol for GRDC staff in relation to travel and event attendance will be revised as the situation evolves, but is likely to be in place until the end of February," Ms Warburton said.

"We recognise the impact COVID-19 is having on Australians and these measures are in place to reduce the risk to our staff, their families and the communities we all live and work in."

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.