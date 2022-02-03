Australia's sprouted wheat is an Asian market option

INTERNATIONAL feed grain buyers are receiving expert advice on how to incorporate sprouted wheat into animal rations, following a wet Australian harvest in some areas, resulting in sprouted crops.

Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC) chief executive officer Richard Simonaitis said they quickly moved to support Australian grain traders and international customers with technical information on the use of sprouted wheat for animal feed.

"Sprouted wheat is actually equivalent to non-sprouted wheat in nutritional value for animal feed, unless the sprouting is extensive," Mr Simonaitis said.

"In most cases, sprouted wheat can be used freely as a feed component, as long as all the standard quality parameters are in place.

"The Australian industry is doing everything possible to find a home for the downgraded wheat available this season to preserve some value for growers."

Mr Simonaitis said AEGIC rapidly developed technical information packages to support the trade and use of sprouted wheat from the current season, in consultation with the Australian grain trade.

Developed by Australian animal feed nutrition experts, the packages provide evidence on the suitability of sprouted wheat and practical advice on how to use it for animal feed.

AEGIC is presenting this information via webinars to grain customers in markets including China, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines and Indonesia.

AEGIC is an investment of the Australian Government through the Grains Research and Development Corporation and the WA government through the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.

