Seroja shockwaves still rolling through communities

SHELTERING in a passageway of your home as a cyclone tears the roofs of nearby houses and damages everything in its path sounds like a terrible nightmare.

But it was a reality for Northampton farmer and Shire president Liz Sudlow, when ex-Tropical Cyclone Seroja hit the town on April 11 last year.

Ms Sudlow said she was one of the lucky ones, as she recounted the story of her neighbours having to seek refuge at another house mid-cyclone due to their own residence being completely destroyed.

Then there was the tale of another family that had four children hiding under a mattress in a bathroom to avoid injury from the mass destruction going on around them.

Based on their cattle and cropping farm about 30 kilometres north of Northampton, Ms Sudlow and her husband Tony, were home in the days leading up to the cyclone and thought they had prepared their two farming properties as best they could for what was coming.

"We put hay bales in front of our double garage door, in front of our old heritage shearing shed doors and did a general clean up of our property, so we were feeling, dare I say it, quite pleased with ourselves," Ms Sudlow said.

With the towns of Kalbarri and Northampton copping the brunt of the cyclone's destruction, Ms Sudlow said the experience itself only lasted about an hour and a half.

"I remember thinking at the time, at least we know it's a fast-moving cyclone so this wind shouldn't hang around too long," Ms Sudlow said.

A house and sheds on their second farming property, about 10km out of town, were also badly damaged, while their home residence and another house also copped a fair amount of damage.

A third older house was written off.

"We had a relatively new carport structure which had a little granny flat out the front of it and, very early on in the storm, we heard this almighty rumble of metal - the whole carport roof had just peeled off and we could hear it rolling down the paddock," Ms Sudlow said.

"We had damage to a pergola and some damage to the main roof of our house which resulted in water pouring down through the downlights.

"A sliding door which goes into our garage smashed, so that space was also compromised."

About 10 months on, the recovery is still a long-term prospect, with the natural disaster leaving a damage footprint about 700km long and 150km wide - an area larger than Tasmania.

The effect on those people varies, as you hear stories of people being not insured, under-insured or still battling with their insurance providers to pay them out so they can move on with their lives, sometimes in the same town or, sometimes, somewhere new.

Ms Sudlow said her own experience with their insurance provider was less than satisfactory to start with, so the couple employed a consultant to apply some extra pressure.

"Our provider was very slow to return calls, didn't respond to our emails and it was all a bit chaotic initially - we didn't really know who was coming or what their job was," Ms Sudlow said.

Having received about 80 millimetres of rain, like most farmers affected by the cyclone, the Sudlows' first priority was to clear the paddocks so they could start their seeding program and capitalise on the soil moisture.

"In the first two to three weeks we made contact with our local insurance man and a building company, and a number of people came including a structural engineer, so we thought we were making some progress, but once we finished seeding that's when things really slowed," Ms Sudlow said.

"We had about four different assessors and mostly they were people from over east, so there were problems with that and we've had difficulties with getting builders, tradespeople and building materials."

Still waiting for repairs to be completed on their houses, the couple received a payout from their insurance provider for their sheds.

While people's experiences with their insurance provider have been a defining factor in how they are doing now, the challenge ahead is also in finding builders, tradespeople and materials to rebuild their homes and towns.

With Perth already in the midst of a housing boom when Seroja hit, the pandemic and border closures have only exacerbated the worker shortages and supply chain issues being felt by the cyclone-ravaged towns.

As the builder Ms Sudlow had in mind to rebuild their sheds has a full schedule, they are considering the services of a shed company, which has already warned of a 12-month wait.

Challenges in the supply chain and finding workers have also left the devastated communities vulnerable in terms of steep increases in the cost of labour and materials.

DFES support

THE State Recovery Controller for Seroja, Melissa Pexton, said from a State perspective, 10 months on she was "quite comfortable" with the position they were in.

"The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) has set up a lot of infrastructure, we have all of the arrangements squared away and officers on the ground working with the local communities affected, but we know that the communities themselves are facing a number of challenges," Ms Pexton said.

Following Seroja, DFES set up four recovery hubs in Kalbarri, Northampton, Geraldton and Morawa which are open Monday to Friday and also provide outreach programs to outlying communities affected by Seroja.

Within each hub is a DFES employed community recovery officer whose job is to provide guidance, support and facilitate conversations between individuals, local governments and community groups to make sure those communities have "buy-in" in terms of what comes next in their recovery and rebuild process.

Within each hub, the Department of Communities also runs a welfare program which includes a Red Cross staff member to help community members with resilience building as well as their psychological first aid.

Before and after pictures of the clean up at Northampton deputy shire president Rob Horstman's property, Mulga Springs, just east of Northampton.

Ms Pexton said DFES had also partnered with organisations including Centrecare and a number of local providers to ensure they have wrap-around services throughout the Mid West.

With the DFES community recovery hubs providing a broad spectrum of support services, Ms Pexton encouraged anyone who was facing challenges with their insurance provider to seek support from their local hub.

"We have a relationship with the Insurance Council of Australia, so where there are those individual cases that they are just butting heads or they aren't getting any traction, we have the ability to forward those on to the Insurance Council of Australia and then they make those calls directly to those insurance companies," Ms Pexton said.

Acknowledging that there were a number of challenges around the issue of insurance, Ms Pexton said DFES continued to promote education material through local workshops where people can come together and hear from experts such as Legal Aid.

"We want to empower people to fight for what they are entitled to," she said.

As part of the State and Federal Governments' $104m cyclone disaster recovery package, the Small Business Development Commission is administering 'Small Business Recovery Grants' which Ms Pexton said had a strong level of engagement with small businesses throughout the Mid West.

The grants, which are up to $25,000, are designed to help kickstart their recovery process, and, as a result, hopefully instil some confidence within their local communities by enabling those businesses to still function within their towns or region.

"We are quite pleased with the level of participation in those grants," Ms Pexton said.

"People are coming in with the sentiment that they've had a break, now it's time to get their house in order and so they have started to re-engage and that's a really positive sign."

With about 1000 primary producers across the 16 local government areas affected by the cyclone, at the time of writing there had only been 35 applications for the State government's Primary Producer Recovery Grant program, which offers grants up to $25,000.

Ms Pexton said the lack of engagement for those grants was not surprising given many Mid West and Wheatbelt farmers had experienced a bumper season, with that their focus.

"These communities are so resilient and so used to just getting on with things, so we have these grants available to them, but it is going to go at the pace that either the individual or the community is ready for," she said.

The reimbursement grant is designed to ensure farmers are not left out of pocket for their clean up costs as well as help with the expense of repairing damaged infrastructure or equipment.

Ms Pexton said DFES community recovery officers would be looking to re-engage with those affected primary producers to ensure they were aware of the help available to them in the early part of this year, with the grant program open until March 2023.

"It's my mantra that I need to be two steps in front of the community and have things ready to meet them when they're ready," Ms Pexton said.

"As we get into the medium and long term, it's so critical that these communities are brought into this process to make sure that they have a lot of input into the longer term needs of their community."

As part of that process, she said DFES was also planning a roadshow to meet Mid West primary producers within the next few months.

With workers accommodation still a huge issue in Kalbarri and Northampton, especially in terms of the rebuild process, local shires have continued to work with government agencies to find solutions, with the local shires also taking the lead for all of the inland communities.

In Morawa, the local shire will be placing some temporary accommodation within its existing caravan park to help bolster some of the region's accommodation needs.

While workers' accommodation on some farming properties had been damaged by Seroja, Ms Pexton said last year farmers weren't in any position to wait and so had "just got on with it".

"Last year DFES had in principle support from the Commonwealth and the State government in regards to workers accommodation in the region and towards the end of last year we firmed up those arrangements," Ms Pexton said.

"So coupled with what we are doing, individuals and the local shires are doing about accommodation, I think we should stand in a good position as we head into this season."

Ms Pexton said her initial diagnosis of a two-year time frame for the recovery process was still realistic.

"Within that time, people will see the bulk of the work done, and it's a really positive sign that we're seeing a lot of the smaller repair jobs have been completed," she said.

"But the bigger rebuild is still going to have quite a decent time frame as previously indicated.

"Because of the life-changing nature of these events and the time that it takes we know that people will start to get frustrated by delays with insurance companies, builders etc so we appreciate that it's not an easy journey for them... we just want to keep on top of what their needs may be."

Power outages

ADDING to the community woes since Seroja, power outages have continued to plague the towns of Kalbarri and Northampton, with a large number occurring throughout the Christmas and New Year period, when people were looking to rest and recuperate after what was, for most, an extremely difficult year.

"After the cyclone our power was off for about six weeks but we certainly didn't complain about that because there was a good reason then," Ms Sudlow said.

"Just in the past week, people living west of Northampton, including Horrocks and Port Gregory, have had repeated and extended outages.

"I thought when they were replacing power poles that the infrastructure might be a bit more reliable, but unfortunately that hasn't proved to be the case."

Tropical Cyclone Seroja left a damage footprint about 700 kilometres long and 150 kilometres wide an area larger than Tasmania, with the cyclone devastating towns in the Mid West and parts of the Wheatbelt.

Northampton had four power outages in December for extended periods, with Ms Sudlow reporting that two outages lasted more than 12 hours when the temperature soared well into the 40s.

"There's a lot of vulnerable older people still living in houses that either weren't insured or were under-insured and still have tarpaulins on their roofs, so it would have been especially tough for those people," Ms Sudlow said.

"It's very frustrating for residents - it's hot, you don't have phone coverage, the internet is down and some people don't have water if they have a pressure pump and unless you have a generator, the food in your fridge and freezer is compromised after a while.

"It is also an emergency services issue, because once the power goes off for an extended period of time the batteries on the mobile towers fail."

The Nationals WA MP for Moore, Shane Love, said residual damage remained in the Western Power network from Seroja and that its unreliability was a huge problem for the Mid West.

"We just had another series of outages in the electorate caused by heat, so I think the whole system needs to be rethought," Mr Love said.

"We need more in the way of local generation and stronger backups locally."

Mr Love said a few factors had contributed to the power outages and their long durations, including Western Power's policy on work practices in days of high fire danger.

"They often won't fix or re-energise the lines if there's a high fire danger, which might last for several days, leaving regional communities without power even though the problem might be quite simple and could be rectified," Mr Love said.

"Once upon a time they would have gone and done that, but now they don't.

"Absolutely we don't want to see bushfires being started, but I think there are intelligent ways they could re-address their priorities and they should also prioritise the provision of power or the lack of power as being a safety issue for towns."

Mr Love said the continued power outages had become an issue for regional development within his electorate.

"The power outages are leading to businesses losing customers, because people decamp, they go to other regional towns or the city and don't come back," he said.

Seroja caused the most damage from a single event in Western Power's history, with significant damage to network infrastructure including thousands of poles, major transmission and distribution lines, transformers, crossarms and kilometres of wire.

In the recovery period, Western Power provided generators and fuel to customers identified for conversion to standalone power systems, until 38 units were installed, and used Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) to take real-time 3D images of assets to identify damaged poles and wires.

About 31,500 Western Power customers were affected by the cyclone, including the Wheatbelt area covering 42 towns including Dalwallinu, Merredin, Mukinbudin, Bencubbin, Goomalling and Kalannie.

Six main distribution lines were affected, and Western Power reported that most customers were restored by April 23 last year.

However the network in the Mid West, covering Kalbarri, Northampton, Geraldton, Dongara and Mullewa, bore the brunt of the damage.

A Western Power spokesperson told Farm Weekly all Seroja-related damage had now been repaired, with 97 per cent of affected customers having their power restored one month after the cyclone, but that it took another month to restore the remaining customers' power due to the remote locations and single spur lines.

Since early January, Western Power has installed two pole-top switches and an automated device to enhance protection against trips into the Northampton townsite.

"We've also installed a 500 kilowatt generator in the town for short-term supply during future outages," the spokesperson said.

"A dedicated planning and operations team is assessing longer-term reliability solutions, and we'll continue to audit and enhance the Kalbarri and Northampton feeders to improve power supply and prevent prolonged outages in future."

The spokesperson said Western Power's distribution network was designed to be more sensitive to faults during the bushfire season to ensure safety but acknowledged that it could affect customers, particularly in rural areas, who may experience longer and more frequent outages during the bushfire season.

"We're seeing increasing demand as extreme heat events become more frequent across the State," the spokesperson said.

"In high fire weather conditions we work as quickly and safely as possible to reduce bushfire risk, but we're restricted in our ability to locate faults and restore power during these times.

"To minimise bushfire risk, we're unable to re-energise unless the fire danger index drops to a safer level, which can result in longer than normal outages."

The record demand over the festive period provided Western Power with new data on the power flow in such a scenario, with the State government-owned corporation using this information to upgrade or re-rate equipment, install new infrastructure and cabling, upgrade transformers, reconfigure system settings and add extra capacity or switching pathways to the network in areas of high demand.

"We've also recently introduced targeted text messages for customers in specific suburbs experiencing high demand for power," the spokesperson said.

"When it reaches a concerning level, we advise customers to reduce their energy use to help maintain power in their community."

In the long-term, the spokesperson said Western Power officially opened Kalbarri's $15 million microgrid and battery this week.

Community-led recovery

CITY of Greater Geraldton cyclone recovery officer Fiona Norling said it had been a community-led recovery, with locals rallying and wrapping their arms around those who needed help.

"We had about 11 homes lost in our area and about 30 homes that had major damage and most have already rebuilt, either with or without insurance," Ms Norling said.

"There's been great agency support from the Department of Communities, Red Cross and Centrecare, but at the end of the day it's been the community-led events like family fun days in Northampton and Morawa, which haven't needed much of a role or intervention by authorities, and that is how you would like to see community happening."

Immediately post cyclone, Ms Norling spent two to three weeks with City of Greater Geraldton staff, driving everywhere from Geraldton to Mullewa and calling into residences where they could see there was damage to find out what those people's needs were.

Part of the challenge had been identifying those living out in rural and remote areas who got on with their lives rather than seeking support.

"DFES in their initial impact submission, by their own admission, focussed on the town sites," Ms Norling said.

"DFES went through our council area and said there was very little damage in Mullewa, there was only one house that was actually destroyed and a few others damaged, but we told DFES we were hearing from a lot of other people who had damage to their properties that were outside of the towns."

Ms Norling said it had been heartening to see that the Mid West was made up of resilient communities that were self-sufficient, but that this resilience could also be working against them as it had translated to them not taking advantage of the grant programs and support available to them.

The very real prospect of those affected taking their insurance payouts and relocating is also a growing concern for people living in smaller communities in the Mid West.

"We have seen a few people move into Geraldton from the other areas, so from Kalbarri, Northampton and Three Springs, and that could be due to housing shortages there, but it's yet to be seen if they will return in the long term to those towns," Ms Norling said.

"That is definitely a worry for those communities, because if you take a small town like Mingenew or Three Springs, for example, if you have three families move away there is a big impact on things like your local school, sporting clubs and the provision of services there."

