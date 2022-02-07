Sensor info trials to help develop data integration

FARMERS and advisers will gain access to easy-to-use onfarm sensory information that will help them make the best agronomic decisions to gain as much productivity from their land while managing it sustainably for future generations, thanks to a partnership project between Pairtree and Syngenta.

With the support of $170,000 funding from the Australian government's Entrepreneurs' Program, Pairtree and Syngenta will co-fund the completion of three commercial proof-of-concept trials to develop a data integration service.

The service will provide growers and agronomists the connectivity and visibility needed onfarm to make smart decisions based on the most up-to-date and relevant data.

Pairtree chief executive officer Hamish Munro said farmers that had agtech, such as weather stations, should have the ability to connect to leading edge tools for crop health, pests and diseases and the Federal government funding will go a long way to providing an efficient solution.

"Together with Syngenta Australia, our work will allow farmers with any brand agtech weather station to eventually gain paddock level insights of crop productivity options," Mr Munro said.

"This kind of digital agnostic solution to a bigger picture problem is exactly what Pairtree is focussed on providing for the benefit of farmers and advisers alike."

Syngenta managing director and country head for Australia and New Zealand, Paul Luxton, said the onfarm insights delivered in a user-friendly way were game changing.

"This project will help farmers and agronomists deliver maximum productivity within the crops, by sustainably reducing weed, disease and pest pressures," Mr Luxton said.

"It is the future of farming and one of the ways that the agriculture industry will reach its target of being a $100 billion industry by 2030."

The partnership project with is part of Syngenta's strategy to support the industry's digital future and add value to agriculture in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

Syngenta has been engaging with agtech startups and supporting local innovation to develop bespoke solutions for ANZ, while leveraging Syngenta's toolbox of global technology and knowledge.

"This partnership is a clear signal to the industry of Syngenta's intent to support technology driven solutions onfarm that help growers deliver sustainable productivity," Mr Luxton said.

"Syngenta is taking an industry leading role through our Good Growth Plan sustainability commitments to help the industry tackle environmental challenges with the increasing demand for nutritious food from a growing global population, and digital ag-solutions are a key part of the solution."

