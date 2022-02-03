Steers sell to $2317 and $2319 tops

COMBINED agents Elders and Nutrien Livestock, yarded just over 1000 weaners at the WALSA weaner sale at Boyanup last week.

There were less numbers of heavyweight calves on offer when compared to the previous sale.

Looking at the steer calves, there were 11 pens weighing more than 400 kilograms compared to the previous week when there were 21 pens above that weight.

Consequently, there was a slight easing in average values with the sale averaging $1901 to be down $108 on the previous week.

There was an apparent drop in bloom evident in the calves, apart from the cattle from the deep south where green feed is still reported.

Many of the cattle on offer came from vendors nearing the end of their offerings and understandably their calves were of lighter weights and lesser quality than previous offerings.

An exception were the pens of weaners from EP & DK Gardiner that were as good as we have seen this selling season.

Steers sold from $1426 to tops of $2317 in the Nutrien Livestock run and $2319 in the Elders offering while heifers made from $1359 and to a high of $2118 which was achieved by both companies.

There was a smaller gallery of potential buyers present with a couple of volume buyers of the past sales being absent.

Nutrien Livestock

With the benefit of selling first, Nutrien Livestock got the sale off to a strong start with two Simmental cross steers weighing 430kg from LG Ockwell, Pemberton, selling to Kalgrains, Wannamal, for $2150 at 500 cents per kg.

Nutrien Livestock South West manager Peter Storch (left), at his last sale before retirement discussed the cattle market with long term client, Lou Tuia, Donnybrook.

Two Red Angus steers from D Pinzone, Waroona, weighed 455kg and went to Harvey Beef for $2184 and 480c/kg.

A pen of 10 Angus weighing 470kg from the Pinzone draft were also bought by Harvey Beef, costing $2258 at 480c/kg.

Kalgrains was strong all sale, adding the first pen from Damper Gully Farms, paying $2188 for the 10 steers weighing 371kg.

Following these, the first three pens of the EP & DK Gardiner, Brunswick, Limousin sired calves were then added, costing $2240, $2212 and $2216 for up to 594c/kg.

The last 11 of these weighing 338kg went to Nutrien Livestock, Margaret River/Busselton agent Jock Embry at $2062 and 610c/kg.

Illginup Farm, Busselton, then sold the top pen for $2317, paid by Nutrien Livestock Harvey/Brunswick agent Errol Gardiner, with the 421kg steers making 550c/kg.

Mr Gardiner bought a pen of 10 lighter calves weighing 361kg for $2161 and 598c/kg.

Other buyers of Illginup weaners were Willowbank, Benger, which secured 10 for $2113 at 588c/kg and Graeme Brown, paying $1941 at 614c/kg for Bassem Dabbah.

Melrose Enterprises, Donnybrook, snapped up 10 grey steers from IS & FG Holroyd, Bridgetown, paying $2166 at 606c/kg for the 357kg weaners.

Several pens of Angus weaners from Natures Valley Grass Fed, Donnybrook, sold from $2191 down to $1854 from 596c/kg to 632c/kg for the lightest line weighing 293kg.

These were shared between Bassem Dabbah, Mr Gardiner and Alex Roberts, Elders Boyanup.

Melrose Enterprises added six Murray Grey steers averaging 366kg from TH Rimmer, Waterloo, bidding to 598c/kg to spend $2192.

Catching up before the sale were carriers Tim Cox (left), Elgin and Keith Taylor, Busselton.

The top cents per kilogram price of 648c/kg went to nine black calves from Sheron Farms, Brunswick, with the 287kg calves costing Elders Waroona, $1864.

A large line of 15 Angus weighing 371kg from LG Ockwell, Pemberton, topped the Nutrien Livestock heifer run at $2118 when Willowbank bid to 570c/kg for them.

Willowbank had earlier snapped up the first pen of heifers from EP & DK Gardiner, paying $2020 for the 367kg females at 550c/kg.

The next two lines of 11 also were headed for the Willowbank paddocks, costing $1920 and $1833 for up to 564c/kg.

The top heifer liveweight price of 636c/kg was paid for the second last pen offered, eight Charolais weighing 213kg from V & T Borrello, costing G & VJ Willis, Capel, $1359.

Elders

The Elders section was quick to get the top prices early as the first pen sold from MD & LJ Armstrong topped at $2319 when Mr Gardiner bid to 572c/kg for the nine 405kg calves.

Mr Gardiner then paid the top of 622c/kg for the next 12 steers weighing 347kg with these returning $2158 to the Armstrongs.

Kalgrains continued compiling numbers, bidding to 540c/kg for five Angus cross from DR Horn & LF Rogers, Manjimup, with the 411kg steers costing $2219.

Also trucked from Manjimup, were eight steers from Sam Vellios Family Trust with these going on the truck to Kalgrains at $2117 and 580c/kg.

The Vellios account later sold five Charolais steers weighing 441kg with these making $2099 when L & S Maiolo, Donnybrook, bid to 476c/kg.

Six Charolais from AS & M Campbell weighed 380kg and went to Mr Gardiner at 600c/kg and $2285.

The first pen of Elders heifers also achieved the equal top heifer price when the 11 from DR Horn & LF Rogers, Manjimup, sold for $2118 when KA & DA Reading, Brunswick, bid to 522c/kg for the heifers weighing 405kg.

Elders, Boyanup representative Alex Roberts, looked over the yarding with John Prowse, Boyanup, before the weaner sale started.

The best of the Angus heifers from MD & LJ Armstrong made $2105 when the 382kg females sold at 550c/kg to Mr Roberts.

Further into the sale a line of 11 Murray Grey heifers from AG & MC Jacob just reached $2000 when L & S Maiolo bid to 540c/kg for the 370kg cattle.

Weighing 271kg, six Angus heifers from WT & MC Hurst & Co topped when Mr Roberts bid to 610c/kg to spend $1430.

What the agent said

NUTRIEN Livestock Boyanup, Capel and Donnybrook agent and sale auctioneer Chris Waddingham said the quality of the offering was very good again.

"Although the number of buyers in attendance was reduced the market maintained similar values to the previous week's sale," Mr Waddingham said.

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.