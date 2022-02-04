Mount Ronan reaches $2200 twice

THE Mount Ronan stud notched up another solid result in its annual online summer ram sale held last week.

In the stud's seventh sale of its kind, the Bowen family, York, presented a top catalogue of 80 Maternal and White Suffolk sires which generated solid demand and competition from online buyers across the country.

The sale, which was online only, interfaced sequentially on the AuctionsPlus selling platform, attracted 826 catalogue views and 26 registered bidders who logged in from New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, Queensland and WA, plus 21 guest viewers which logged in to view the sale.

During the sale, conducted by Elders, 214 online bids were placed by 13 active bidders which resulted in 62 of the 80 rams offered selling to a top of $2200 twice and an average of $1242, which was back $303 on last year's result.

In last year's sale the Bowens sold 74 rams from 75 offered to a top of $2500 and an average of $1545.

Broken down, 39 out of the 50 Maternal sires sold to the sale's $2200 top price and for a $1359 average, which was back $339 on last year.

In the White Suffolk line-up 23 of the 30 rams offered found new homes selling to a high of $1300 and an average of $1242, which was down $36 on the 2021 sale result.

Of the rams sold 38 sold to WA based buyers while six headed to Victoria and 18 to New South Wales.

The day's $2200 top price honours was recorded by two Maternal rams catalogued early in the line-up.

The first Maternal ram to sell at this value was in lot four and it sold to a new buyer to the stud located in New South Wales.

The late July 2021, twin-drop ram was a son of Mount Ronan 190071 while its mother had a dam efficiency of 137.9 per cent.

It has Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) of 0.51 birthweight (BWT), 8.94 weaning weight (WWT), 14.06 post weaning weight (PWWT), 14.44 adult weight (AWT), -0.01 post weaning fat (PFAT), 2.68 post weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD), 6.3pc number of lambs weaned (NLW), -16.28 faecal egg count (PFEC),

-18.22 yearling greasy fleece weight (YGFW), 0.37 yearling fibre diameter (YFD) and a maternal carcase production plus index (MCP+) of 147.26.

These figures rank it in the top 5pc for PEMD and top 20pc for PWWT, PFAT and MCP+.

This same New South Wales-based buyer also picked up a twin born ram which ranks in the top 10pc for PEMD (2.52), plus top 20pc for WWT (9.71), PWWT (14.61) and the MCP+ index (149).

The second Maternal ram to sell for the sale's $2200 top price was catalogued in lot 10 and sold to a WA-based buyer, who was also a first-time purchaser at the stud.

This ram, which was a mid-July, twin born, was by Mount Ronan 180063 and out of a ewe with a 155.8pc dam efficiency, which was highest in the catalogue.

It has ASBVs of 0.28 BWT, 8.10 WWT, 12.69 PWWT, 15.95 AWT, 0.30 PFAT, 3.06 PEMD, 10.4pc NLW, -16.87 PFEC, -3.45 YGFW, -2.01 YFD and a MCP+ index of 147.30.

These figures rank it in the top 5pc for PEMD, top 10pc for PFAT and top 20pc for YFD and MCP+.

Another two rams, lot nine and 32 in the Maternal line-up sold for $2000 and both are headed to new homes in New South Wales.

Lot nine ranks in the top 5pc of the breed for PFAT and PEMD plus top 20pc for MCP+ while lot 32 ranks in the top 5pc for PEMD, top 10pc for WWT and PWWT as well as top 20pc for PFAT and MCP+.

When it came to the White Suffolk rams they sold in a very tight range from $1000 to a high of $1300 which was paid by a WA based buyer for lot 63.

The triplet born ram has ASBVs of 0.59 BWT, 12.47 WWT, 19.39 PWWT, 0.19 PFAT, 3.58 PEMD, 9.2pc NLW, -34.63 PFEC, -0.09 intramuscular fat (IMF), -1.14 shear force (SHRF5), 4.37 lean meat yield, 167.84 terminal carcase production (TCP) index and 168.69 lamb eating quality (LEQ) index.

These figures rank it in the top 5pc for WWT, PWWT, SHRF5 plus both the TCP and LEQ indexes while it is in the top 10pc for NLW, IMF and LMY.

This WA buyer also went to $1200 for a twin-born White Suffolk which ranks in the top 5pc for IMF SHRF5 and the TCP and LEQ indexes plus top 10pc for PFEC and top 20pc for PWWT, PEMD and PFAT.

A second ram also made $1200 in the White Suffolk offering when it went to a WA home.

This ram ranks in the top 5pc for IMF, SHRF5 and the TCP and LEQ indexes as well as top 10pc for PFEC and top 20pc for WWT, PWWT, PEMD.

Elders stud stock manager Tim Spicer said overall it was a solid sale with buying support from local buyers as well as a number in the Eastern States.

"The clearance was back on last year but it was improved post sale with many of the passed in lots being snapped up after the sale concluded," Mr Spicer said.

"In the White Suffolk offering buyers were strong on the rams with better carcase figures while in the Maternals they were chasing rams with the higher maternal traits."

