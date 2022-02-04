Kingslane stud tops $5800 on AuctionsPlus

PRICES peaked at $5800 for a ram during the Cranston family's Kingslane stud UltraWhite sale, held via AuctionsPlus last Thursday.

There was a total of 75 head of sheep offered.

Broken down there were 30 ewes with all selling under the hammer and 45 rams with 26 selling during the auction for a 75 per cent clearance rate.

The ewes were offered first and there was strong competition early on before fading towards the backend of the sale, with 19 passed in lots, but the clearance figures were improved with some rams selling after the sale.

Of the lots sold 26, went to New South Wales, eight to Victoria, five to South Australia and 17 went to WA buyers.

Overall the sale averaged $1798 a head.

There was a total of 1376 catalogue views, 49 bidders with 14 being active bidders and 44 viewers during the auction.

All of the sheep offered were bred from Hillcroft Farms genetics.

Ram prices topped at $5800 achieved for the lot 40 ram with a Terminal Carcase Production (TCP) index of 143 and Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) of 8.93 post-weaning weight (PWWT), 3.45 post-weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD) and 0.69 post weaning fat (PFAT) and was paid by a Wheatbelt based buyer.

The second-best price of $4200 was paid for the lot 77 ram with a TCP index of 146 and ASBVs of 11.4 PWWT, 3.12 PEMD and 0.84 PFAT and went to a buyer from South Australia.

A ram with 146 TCP index, 12.27 PWWT, 2.88 PEMD and 0.77 PFAT sold for $2800 to a buyer from South Australia

The lot 49 ram sold to a NSW buyer for $2700 and had a TCP index of 143, 13.65 PWWT, 2.25 PEMD and 0.4 PFAT.

Another ram made $2500 with test results of 144 TCP index, 10.4 PWWT, 3.45 PEMD and 0.66 PFAT and was purchased by a Victorian buyer.

Some other notable sales included two rams that sold for $2400 each.

The first in lot 33 had a TCP index of 144, with figures of 10.4 PWWT, 3.45 PEMD and 0.66 PFAT selling to a buyer based in WA's South West and the second ram had 142 TCP index, 11.49 PWWT, 2.29 PEMD and 0.49 PFAT and sold to a buyer also from the South West.

Three rams made $2300.

The first had figures of 149 TCP index, 12.33 PWWT, 2.65 PEMD and 0.05 PFAT and sold to a South Australian buyer, the second had ASBVs of 143 TCP index, 12.08 PWWT, 2.16 PEMD and 0.48 PFAT and went to a buyer based in the South West.

The final ram to make $2300 had a 141 TCP index, 11.04 PWWT, 2.74 PEMD and 0.79 PFAT selling to a South Australian buyer.

Values for ewes reached a top of $2500 for the ewe in lot 16 which had ASBVs including a TCP index of 147, a 11.23 PWWT, 2.74 PEMD and 0.11 PFAT.

It sold to a buyer based in NSW.

Making the second top price for ewes of $2150 was an unregistered ewe in lot 29 when it sold to a Wheatbelt buyer.

Three ewes achieved the price of $2000.

One was an unregistered ewe that sold to the Wheatbelt, while one with ASBVs of 141 TCP index, 11.59 PWWT, 3.32 PEMD and 1.43 PFAT to a NSW buyer and the final ewe to make $2000 had figures of 142 TCP index, 11.39 PWWT, 3.35 PEMD and 1.77 PFAT went and sold to a NSW buyer.

A high of $1900 was paid by a NSW buyer for a ewe with a TCP index of 138 and ASBVs of 9.97 PWWT, 2.38 PEMD and 0.76 PFAT.

Elders, Narrogin livestock agent Paul Keppel said that he was very pleased with the overall sale outcome.

"The Cranston family have invested a lot into the UIltraWhite breed over the past two to three years and it was their first-ever sale, so to have such a strong result was rewarding," Mr Keppel said.

"It was good to see the bulk of the rams remained in WA.

"There was a full clearance of ewes and some of the passed in rams sold after the sale.

"The family are looking forward to planning future sales."

