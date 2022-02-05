Manjimup cattle yards up for sale

THE privately owned Manjimup cattle saleyards are on the market providing a unique opportunity in a package that includes land, infrastructure, industrial site zoning, safety compliant steel yards complex with weighbridge and has two businesses currently operating onsite in separate leasing arrangements.

The vendors are local farmers Tony Ryan, Bob Pessotto and Bill Phillips, who bought the facility in 2007 along with Mr Ryan's late brother John, now represented by his son Ian Ryan.

"We're all getting on (in years) - two of us are in our eighties, so it's time for us to have a rest and let someone else take it on," said Mr Ryan.

"We bought it to ensure it was a service that would not be lost to our district.

"That we and other farmers in the region had a facility through which to sell our cattle and also as a holding and transfer depot (currently leased) so smaller lines of cattle could be processed and pooled in one place ready for trucking."

Mr Ryan said this made for more economical freight benefits for producers and made it more efficient for trucking contractors.

"At the time WALSA, (the Western Australian Livestock Salesman's Association) which was run by Elders and Landmark owned the yards, but when they were hit with an order to upgrade them and get them health and safety compliant, most specifically to provide safe overhead viewing and auctioneering walkways, it was something they did not want to go ahead with."

Rather than see the yards close the beef producing quads decided to join forces to buy the 2.97 hectare site and set about doing the necessary upgrades.

"The Manjimup shire was incredibly helpful and supportive and (The Nationals WA's) Terry Redman helped us get some Royalties for Regions money, but that was for materials only.

"The rest of it we covered and rather than pay contractors, we did all the work ourselves too," Mr Ryan said.

It took hours of their time and had them frequently dipping into their own wallets to fund the upgrades, but the end result was a facility they have been "enormously proud of".

Their 'reopening sale' was held under a FarmWorks banner on October 8, 2008 and deemed a success with a yarding of 400 cattle which sold to WA processors and graziers.

Auctioneer Neil Foale, who Mr Ryan said provided much of the impetus to get that first sale off the ground, said on the day that prices had been very solid and about 10 cents per kilogram above previous sales.

Several weaner, multi category and F1 springing heifer sales followed and even some bulls sales, initially through FarmWorks which had negotiated a five year exclusive use arrangement and later with Elders and Nutrien Livestock (formerly Landmark) both coming back to the table.

But pressure on cattle numbers from alternative agricultural and lifestyle land uses and changing selling habits in more recent times has seen an 18-month hiatus since the last sale was held.

Local real estate agent Orest Luzny, Elders, Manjimup, who has the Manjimup Cattle Saleyards precinct jointly listed with Richard Gledhill, Harcourts, Manjimup, said the facility at 29-33 Wetherall Street was on the market at $1.4 million as a going concern and offered multiple uses for potential buyers.

At 2.97 hectares (7.3 acres) the land area in the industrial precinct is substantial and includes the 5480m2 stockyards comprising 136 pens of 4m x 4m, 16 pens of 4m x 2m, 15 draft pens, several with water troughs and eight walkways.

In addition there is a 6m x 3m weighbridge, cattle crush, two NLIS ear-tag scanners, a sale viewing grandstand, ablution block, office donga and a kiosk, which is currently leased and operating servicing neighbouring businesses.

More information: Contact Orest Luzny, Elders, on 0428 932 570 or Richard Gledhill, Harcourts, on 0428 951 031.

