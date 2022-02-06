Mason Valley inaugural sale tops $12,500

THE Mason Valley Angus stud's inaugural on-property bull sale at Youngs Siding on Monday proved to be a success for the Burrow family with prices peaking at $12,500.

It was a cool, overcast setting with rain threatening, but luckily it held off until the completion of the sale.

The sale was well-supported by both new and returning buyers with a registered bidders list of 29.

The sale was also interfaced with AuctionsPlus with Nutrien Livestock's Roy Addis tasked with bidding on behalf of the platform.

Prior to the sale, stud co- principal Darren Burrow welcomed everyone to the sale and thanked all the friends and family who helped with organising and setting up the day along with Nutrien Livestock and sponsors Zoetis and Virbac.

Zoetis donated some Dectomax to the top price buyer, while Virbac also donated some product to a purchaser of a random lot drawn out of a hat.

A total of 24 bulls were offered in the sale and by completion 18 had sold under the hammer for an average of $7806 to be up on all fronts compared to the stud's result at the 2021 Nutrien Livestock Great Southern Blue Ribbon sale where it offered and sold 16 bulls to a $5656 average.

The top price was up by $3000 compared to last year's sale when the stud achieved $9500 for a bull.

Napier producers Colin and Dianne Pyle, CJ & DK Pyle, Napier, took out the top price honours paying $12,500 for Mason Valley Highlander R22 SV in lot 10 which was sired by Cherylton Highlander M83SV.

Highlander R22 had Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs) of +2.8 birthweight (BWT), +42, +76 and +98 for 200, 400 and 600-day weight, along with +51 carcase weight (CWT), +6.8 eye muscle area (EMA) and +1.8 intramuscular fat (IMF).

Mr Pyle said it was their first time purchasing from the stud and that when they were selecting their bull they were looking for a bull with good birthweight and docility, which this bull had.

The Pyles run 80 Angus breeders and will look to put the bull over a selection of their females.

They previously bred their own bulls from a small AI program and have also had a few Blackrock Angus bulls over the years, so Mr Pyle said they are looking forward to seeing what this young, quiet Mason Valley bull will bring to the mix.

The second top price of the sale of $10,000 was paid by RH & S Carter Farms, Denmark, for the lot 15 bull Mason Valley Rum R64 SV which was sired by Musgrave 316 Stunner PV.

It had figures of +4.7 BWT, +55, +100, +126 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +79 CWT, +2 EMA and +1.5 IMF.

The next best price was $9500 paid by LE & AG Wolfe, Youngs Siding, for a bull, Mason Valley Whitlock R37, sired by S Whitlock 179PV with EBVs of +1.2 BWT, +51, +98, +123, 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +78 CWT, +7.9 EMA and +1.3 IMF.

The Wolfes went on to buy one more bull, Mason Valley Unanimous R44 SV, sired by Vision Unanimous 1418 PV, for $5500.

This bull had +4 BWT to go with growth figures of +45, +83, +106 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights and carcase figures of +61 CWT, +4.1 EMA and +1.5 IMF.

Jaclyn East (left), Albany, Scott and Les Wolfe, Youngs Siding, looking over the bulls prior to the sale. The Wolfe family left the sale with two bulls.

Return buyer Stockdale Partners, Kalgarin, paid $9000 for two separate bulls.

The first was Mason Valley Klooney R56 SV, which was sired by Millah Murrah Klooney K42PV and had EBVs of +3.3 BWT, +40, +78, +100 for 200, 400, 600-day weights, +56 CWT, +5.4 EMA and +0.7 IMF.

The second bull was Mason Valley Highlander R67 SV, which was by Cherylton Highlander M83SV and had figures of +3.9 BWT and +41, +74, +103 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights.

The bull also had figures of +52 CWT, +3.8 EMA and +1.4 IMF.

Also paying $9000 for a bull, Mason Highlander R66 SV, was PR & SM Marshall, Albany.

It was sired by Cherylton Highlander M83SV and had EBVs of +3.3 BWT, +38, +72 and +96 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +49 CWT, + 4.2 EMA and +1.5 IMF.

The Marshalls also purchased another bull the 804 kilogram Mason Valley Republic R12 SV which was sired by Cherylton Highlander M83SV at $8500.

JIG Grazing Pty Ltd, Waroona, was another buyer to go to $9000 went it secured Mason Valley Radial R2 SV in lot 11.

The son of Mason Valley Complement P19SV has EBVs of +2.1 BWT, +47, +89, +109 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +69 CWT, +7.5 EMA and +0.9 IMF.

The Waroona enterprise also purchased two Cherylton Highlander M83SV sons at $7000 and $6000.

Another notable sale included, Mason Valley Riverland R8 SV that sold for $8500 to Watterson Estate, Tenterden.

Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Tiny Holly said that both the presentation and temperament of the bulls was very good and a credit to the vendors.

"There were a lot of new buyers adding to the studs returning clients," Mr Holly said.

"There were strong registration numbers and the clearance rate was above expectations, although some potential buyers did walk away empty handed.

"The average and top price were both well-up on last year's sale figures, which is a sign of the strong cattle market.

"Both buyers and the vendors should be very happy with the result.

"Overall it was a great first sale."

Stud co-principal Narelle Burrow said the family decided to host an inaugural on-property sale this year instead of selling in the Albany Regional Cattle Association's Blue Ribbon Bull Sale at Mt Barker because as their stud continues to grow they wanted to offer more bulls.

"We are thrilled with the sale outcome," Ms Burrow said.

"The top price was record-breaking for us, which was positive to see.

"It was a good sale and the support from everyone was appreciated."

