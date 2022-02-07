Answers sought for boarding schools

ICPA president for Western Australia Sally Brindal

SCHOOL is back underway and hopefully the year ahead will be smooth sailing.

Since the pandemic began, parents have voiced frustration with the different guidelines for schools.

Blanket decisions made for all schools can have different effects for those in boarding school, or schools in the regions.

The main conversation so far has been about ventilation and following the normal isolation procedure should there be a case in a classroom, but the Isolated Children's Parents Association (ICPA) has additional questions they hope will be addressed soon.

ICPA president for Western Australia Sally Brindal (pictured right) said she wanted families to know they will be advocating for clear guidelines as the year unfolds and situations change.

Ms Brindal has held the role of president for almost two years, which means most of her time has been spent navigating the challenges of COVID-19.

During that time she heard the frustrations of parents during initial lockdowns in 2020 over inconsistent messaging.

She hoped to have more clarity this year as the borders eventually reopen.

One of the biggest challenges she foresees may lay in how the rules made for schools apply in a boarding house context.

"Parents want to know what boarding will look like," Ms Brindal said.

"Some of the schools are requesting that if the boarding houses get closed that families have to collect their children the same day and for some people it's a four or five hour drive.

"Depending on the season an outbreak occurs in - such as seeding - it could be during a time that makes it nearly impossible to get away.

"The boarding environment is the kids' home and as such, although it may be a slightly more high risk environment, they need to be afforded the pleasures that kids at home have."

Education and Training Minister Sue Ellery last Friday outlined some guidelines for schools should cases reach a high caseload environment.

It seemed that boarding schools and other schools won't be quickly closed, with Ms Ellery reiterating that schools will be the last to shut in a high caseload environment.

The main change will see the removal of casual contacts and the definition of a close contact change, so that the contact tracing procedure will be easier.

For this term, the only ongoing consideration for schools is mask wearing and ventilation.

"It's hard not knowing what the future holds,'' Ms Brindal said.

"So it's really important we have those guidelines, not just for the boarding parents but for all parents with kids in school, they want to know what's going to happen so they can try to plan."

While all eyes are on COVID-19 and how it will effect education, there are other issues impacting remote and regional schools that the ICPA has been consistenly advocating, on behalf of families.

From accessing bus routes, to relocation allowances for high school students moving to the city for university, the group is more than what people think.

"Anything that affects kids' access to education, so be it education itself or getting to school, or being able to have reliable internet," Ms Brindal.

"We cover the tertiary space as well, so be that apprenticeships, relocating for university or TAFE and advocating for access to tertiary education for the rural, remote students as well."

Ms Brindal thinks that the organisation's roots may contribute to why people don't know how much the IPCA is involved in.

"The roots of the organisation came from School of the Air and a lot of people think that's what we are - School of the Air and boarding - but it's certainly a lot more than that," she said.

"Similarly there are many families who don't send their children away to boarding schools, their kids go to a local high school in the regions, so then they think OK that doesn't apply to me.

"But we are involved with school bus routes, or advising on and providing information on early child education and current issues as well as the usual School of the Air, primary settings and distance education."

The government has been receptive to many of the suggestions the ICPA has put forward, especially during the pandemic, making allowances for those in the regions.

She is hopeful that the open dialogue and receptivity will continue in other areas too.

