CBH closes the door on a record-breaking harvest

HARVEST is officially over for CBH Group with the co-operative calling close on the 2021/22 season this morning after receiving a record breaking 21.3 million tonnes.



That number surpassed the previous record in 2016/17 of 16.65mt and was 50 per cent more than the five-year average of 14.2mt.



Of the 130 sites that received grain, 40 set new highs for tonnes delivered in one day and 54 exceeded their previous record for total tonnes delivered to the site in one harvest.



CBH acting chief operations officer Mick Daw said the harvest had exceeded all expectations.



"Most growers experienced yields well above average for all crop types, and the rate at which it was harvested and delivered is unprecedented," Mr Daw said.



"Early in the growing season, we could see that harvest was going to be a big one and as each month passed, the estimates that were being generated were truly staggering."



CBH opened 130 sites over harvest, including the two new sites of Meenaar and North Kojonup.



It also added a record 2.4mt of emergency storage across 33 of those sites.



For more on Western Australia's recording breaking harvest, check out next week's edition of Farm Weekly.