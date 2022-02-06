Clare public auction for 'beauty' of a local farm

Three bores and seven dams provide the water for Clare district property Hill View which is going to auction next month.



Being offered by Donald and Kym Martin, Hillview is 14 kilometres north east of Clare in the mid north.

Hillview has been operated as a flexible enterprise across its 735.9 hectares (1818 acre) with a mix of enterprises including broadacre cropping, hay production and livestock grazing.

Hill View will be offered as a whole and if not sold then in three contingent lots - Hill View 375ha (927ac), Scotts (258.5ha, 639ac) and Blights (102ha, 252 ac).



Again the agents are loath to suggest an expected price for the sale given the high demand for farm land in the area over the past year in particular.

The auction will be held on Thursday, March 17 at noon in the Valleys Lifestyle Centre, Clare.

The property's annual rainfall over the past decade is 565mm.



+6













MORE GALLERIES

Daniel Schell from Ray White said it was a "beauty" of farm with rich fertile soils suited to a cropping enterprise plus open hills grazing with shelter belts.

The farm's three-bedroom homestead has a modern rear extension with two living rooms, elevated views from the verandah and an undercover entertaining area.

MORE READING: Eyre Peninsula cropping farm on the market.

The farm boasts extensive and concrete-floored shedding with workshops.



It also has many grain silos.

Scotts also has an airstrip.



There is a three-stand stand shearing shed and steel sheep yards.



Mr Schell said the owners had adopted industry leading agronomic practices including variable rate fertiliser application and controlled traffic tillage.

"Hillview is a highly regarded property with gently undulating cropping and grazing land located in some of the best and most reliable agricultural land in SA," he said.

For more information contact Daniel Schell on 0415 436379.



Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.

The story Clare public auction for 'beauty' of a local farm first appeared on Farm Online.