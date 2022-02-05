Outstanding, well-pastured Capel farm

Price: Offers over $2.3m

Location: Capel

Area: 81.33ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Noel Jones 0418 932 438 and Doug Butcher 0409 374 671

THIS outstanding property has just become available, about 200 kilometres from the Perth CBD, in a great location which is only a short distance from Capel town and neighbours to the Capel Regional Equestrian Park.

With soil types being light to medium, Oak Tree Farm is well pastured with an excellent fertiliser history and is ideal for stock.

The property is running horses, cattle and sheep.

Boundary and internal fences are mainly excellent with a central laneway that directs stock through to the well-constructed yards with a 150-head cattle or sheep capacity and stable with wash down facilities for the horses.

There are 16 paddocks.

Shedding is plentiful and comprises an 11-bay machinery shed, three-bay hay shed with lean-to over the stables, a third machinery/hay shed and double garage, which is separate from the house.

Water comes from a single dam and bores providing clean water for stock, lawns and garden.

The superb residence is a huge four-bedroom, two-bathroom home with fly-proof alfresco and massive pool room.

The home is light and bright throughout with neutral colours, clean lines and high ceilings complementing the jarrah flooring.

There are quality fixtures throughout as well as the gourmet kitchen within the spacious living area.

All bedrooms have built-in wardrobes and the master bedroom is very expansive as it has an ensuite and powder room.

The double garage under the main roof has been converted into the office and nerve centre of the farm.

The owners purchased Oak Tree Farm as a greenfield site 13 years ago and have created a near perfect farm with wonderful home.

Address on application and inspections by appointment.