Well-known butcher shop up for sale

Price: Offers

Location: Gingin

Business: Gingin Premium Meats

Agent: Country Values Real Estate

Contact: Craig Hyne 0448 825 833

HERE is an opportunity for a qualified butcher or family to run your own business in a growing country community.

Gingin Premium Meats is a family-run butcher shop with a reputation for excellent quality, locally grown produce.

Operated by the Fewster family for the past seven years, the business has a paddock-to-plate philosophy, with much of the beef coming from their own farm, only a few kilometres away.

As well as a wide range of beef, lamb, pork, chicken and other fresh meats, there is a continually expanding deli section with a variety of smallgoods, cheeses, spices and sauces.

To maximise distribution, Gingin Premium Meats recently established a home delivery service via an online app.

Meat is also distributed through the Northern Valleys Locavore Store in Bindoon.

In addition to retail sales, the butcher shop works with the local abattoir to provide a private meat processing service for cattle and sheep producers.

Gingin Premium Meats is in the main street of Gingin, with a secure lease up to August 2026.

It comes with an extensive list of plant and equipment, including a refrigerated delivery truck.

This innovative small business is strongly supported by the local community and provides an excellent opportunity for a motivated operator to continue its growth.